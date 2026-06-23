Montreal shooter's alleged manifesto calls for far-left communist totalitarianism, 'revolutionary terror'

A police officer and a civilian are dead after a long-haired gunman opened fire in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood around 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday.

Some liberal media outfits have narrowly characterized the ideology espoused within the manifesto allegedly left behind by the gunman as "incel" — involuntary celibate — in nature.

'The essential political conditions of a society in which capitalism/liberalism, and thereby, hypergamy itself, are not part of the established order of things, have mostly already been laid out by Marx, Engels, and others.'

The document is brimming with resentment over perceived dynamics between the sexes in contemporary society and for so-called "hypergamy," or women partnering with men of greater perceived mating value. However, it is unmistakably leftist in nature — offering a Marxist rationalization of women's disinterest in undesirable men coupled with a defense of communism and a demand for a violent uprising against the capitalist West.

Despite the defense of and calls for leftist "revolutionary terror" in the document, authorities told reporters that Monday's attack did not constitute an act of terrorism.

The shooting

Footage of the monstrous attack shows fatally wounded Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouane crawl behind a white Porsche to cover while a female officer crouches behind a cement planter and exchanges fire with the suspect.

Moments later, a civilian, Michael Mizrahi, can be seen falling as gunshots ring out.

It's unclear — and authorities have yet to clarify — whether Mizrahi was fatally shot by the female officer or the gunman. The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, or BEI, Quebec's police watchdog, has launched an investigation into the events that took place during the police intervention.

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Andrej Ivanov/Getty Images

The gunman, who was dressed in "military-type attire" and armed with an apparent semi-automatic rifle, can be seen charging the position of the female officer where he is ultimately neutralized.

While Constable Benredouane succumbed to his wounds, the second officer, though seriously injured, is in stable condition.

When asked about whether the shooting was an ambush targeting police, Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher indicated that police received a 911 call from an individual telling them that somebody was "shooting from a specific place" — a higher floor — but when police arrived, the gunman was at the street level.

Dagher expressed uncertainty whether the shooter belonged to a larger network but indicated that no other suspect was being sought in relation to the Côte-des-Neiges shooting.

Ian Lafrenière, Quebec's minister of domestic security, told reporters that the shooting "was not considered as a possible terrorism attack but everything has been put in place to make sure it was not linked to something else," reported state media.

The determination that the shooting was not a terror attack reportedly came after Quebec authorities consulted with multiple agencies including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The manifesto

Radio-Canada confirmed that the shooter left behind a "violent incel manifesto targeting women."

State media acknowledged that the manifesto called for a violent revolution, but it — like other media outfits — neglected to note the leftist orientation of the proposed revolution.

The alleged 104-page manifesto published by Rebel News certainly espouses an incel ideology; however, it identifies a totalitarian communist state as the ultimate remedy for all of the West's perceived social and moral ills.

The document:

draws heavily from the writings of Karl Marx, noting that "the essential political conditions of a society in which capitalism/liberalism, and thereby, hypergamy itself, are not part of the established order of things, have mostly already been laid out by Marx, Engels, and others in works such as The Communist Manifesto";

repeatedly criticizes capitalism and its supporters;

calls for the abolition of private property, the centralization of credit in the hands of the state, and the establishment of state control over the means of communication and transportation;

characterizes the freedoms now enjoyed by men and women in the West as "mass-enslavement";

identifies, applying a Marxist critique, "dispossessed proletarian males of all ethnicities collectively" as "the most voiceless, exploited, marginalized, forgotten, despised, abandoned, and oppressed group within western society";

defends "revolutionary terror" as both moral and effective;

calls for the "total liquidation of the hypergamy state, down to its most hidden foundations";

notes that "women, though their behavior can be very hurtful, are generally not at fault for things" nor are "favored male[s]," and that powerful and influential people should instead be targeted;

describes optimal ways to assassinate elite bankers, powerful CEOs, billionaires, influential politicians — liberal and conservatives alike — and "the most crucial employees of the more virulent and filthy facets of the capitalist economy";

identifies the "headquarters of all corporations with ties to Zionism," the CEOs of private health insurance companies in the U.S., pornographic industry conferences, porn stars, advocates of pornography, real estate brokerage headquarters, cryptocurrency conferences, and leading military officials as "fair game" for terrorist attacks; and

concludes with "KILL THEM ALL!"

Canadian authorities have urged the public not to speculate on a motive.

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette wrote, "As the police operation and investigation are still ongoing, it is important to let the authorities do their work and to avoid any speculation."

Quebec Domestic Security Minister Ian Lafrenière said that the suspect's motives are under investigation by the BEI.

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