A tale of two pardons: Which did the media spend 1,300% more time on, Trump's or Biden's?

ABC, CBS, and NBC dedicated over 13 times more seconds of coverage to Donald Trump's pardons of January 6 defendants than to Joe Biden pardoning his family members, data showed.

The Media Research Center conducted an analysis of the three networks to determine the amount of time that was spent on the two presidents and their pardons. The researchers specified the airtime given to Trump's pardoning of Jan. 6, 2021, defendants and the airtime given to pardons issued by President Biden before he left office.

Biden issued blanket pardons for his brothers, Francis Biden and James Biden, his sister-in-law Sara Biden, his sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and his brother-in-law, John Owens, for any nonviolent offenses committed against the U.S. since Jan. 1, 2014.

Trump issued pardons upon taking office to more than 1,500 people charged for their presence or participation during the Capitol protest and riot on January 6.

During a 48-hour period following Trump's inauguration, ABC, CBS, and NBC covered Trump's pardons for a total of 46 minutes and 32 seconds. For Biden's familial pardons, the networks gave just 212 seconds of coverage, or 3 minutes and 32 seconds.

That equates to more than 13 times the number of seconds — or 1,300% — of coverage dedicated to Trump versus Biden.

Broken down by network, according to MRC, CBS had the highest discrepancy in coverage, followed by ABC, then NBC.

'That just doesn't seem like American justice.'

After issuing his pardons, President Biden alleged that his family members would undoubtedly be on the receiving end of unspecified legal attacks, which he said made the pardons necessary.

"My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics," the 82-year-old said in a statement. "Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end."

On the contrary, Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck said Biden's pardons seemed like a mishandling of the justice system.

"I don't know about you, but I have a real problem with somebody giving people who work in the government blanket pardons for anything that they might have done wrong. That just doesn't seem like American justice," Beck said on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

"It doesn't seem like a system where you could hold people accountable for what they've done wrong,” he added.

MRC's Justine Murray said in a statement to Blaze News, "In a free society, journalism exists as a watchdog of our government overlords and institutions, no matter what side."

Murray added, "Legacy media, whose 'pundits' throw around the word 'democracy' more than anyone else, bootlicked Biden's regime for four years. Will they take the election results and their falling ratings as an opportunity for self-reflection? Probably never!"

