California high school principal resigns after online outrage over suspension of pro-ICE student

The principal of a California high school is looking for other employment opportunities after facing a barrage of criticism from social media over the treatment of a pro-ICE student.

A student from Torrey Pines High School in San Diego was suspended in February for putting up flyers that read, "I love ICE," and signed, "Real Americans."

'The District promotes all lawful exercise of free speech and students' rights to express their viewpoints while also maintaining school campuses that are safe, orderly, and respectful learning environments.'

The swipe was made apparently at the hundreds of students who had previously walked out on classes to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. While the school did not sanction either protest, they did tell students that they would be marked truant if they walked out of school.

A letter sent to parents about the student getting suspended was posted to social media, which launched a campaign against the school.

On Thursday, an email from Rob Coppo announced his resignation as principal of the school.

"It is time for me to enter a new role in education, but I have been forever shaped by my time leading this incredible school," he wrote. "The search will soon begin for my successor, and rest assured that we will find a highly qualified educational leader to carry on the proud tradition of excellence this school is known for."

Coppo said in a comment to the the Coast News that he was nearing retirement and did not reference the ICE controversy.

The San Dieguito Union High School District previously released a statement to Blaze News denying that the student had been punished for his political point of view.

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"The San Dieguito Union High School District is aware of recent social media posts regarding an incident at Torrey Pines High School in late February," the district's statement reads.

"Some online commentary has suggested that students were disciplined because of their political views, but that claim is inaccurate — the District does not discipline students because of their political viewpoints," the statement continued. "The District promotes all lawful exercise of free speech and students’ rights to express their viewpoints while also maintaining school campuses that are safe, orderly, and respectful learning environments for everyone."