Randi Weingarten is euphoric over Walz pick. Betsy DeVos figures that's a bad omen.

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, has a knack not only for peddling falsehoods but for supporting ruinous policies, identitarian programming, and radical politicians.

Weingarten fought, for instance, to keep schools from reopening in-person learning in 2020, helping to put kids years behind academically and to drive up mental illness, suicide, obesity, and diminished immune systems among American children. She has suggested that parental resistance to leftist curricula "is the way in which wars start" and has likened parental rights advocates to segregationists. Weingarten has also campaigned against arming teachers despite the deterrent it might serve regarding school shootings.

Fully aware of Weingarten's history of radicalism, former Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos expressed concern this week upon seeing how excited the AFT boss was over Kamala Harris' choice of running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D).

In a video posted by the AFT to social media Tuesday, Weingarten gleefully states, "My phone has been going crazy because we just heard Tim Walz is Kamala Harris' choice for vice president! We're so excited."

"He's a teacher. He's a union member. We have known him for years as a social studies teacher, as a vet, as a union member, as a congressman, as a governor," continued Weingarten. "It is such a great day for America that we're going to have Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on a ticket for the future, for freedom, for opportunity, for America, for Americans' families. I'm sorry, I'm just so, so excited."

Weingarten also tweeted, "As Governor his record has been exemplary including record funding for public education, protecting reproductive rights, expanding collective bargaining, access to affordable childcare & paid family and medical leave. @KamalaHarris made a great choice!"

DeVos responded, "Anyone who makes Randi this excited is a 5-alarm fire for parents and students."

Weingarten's excitement appears to be fed by an understanding that Walz is a kindred spirit.

Besides also having an apparently loose relationship with the truth, Walz has advanced various leftist policies and initiatives affecting schools and children.

Harris' running mate earned himself the nickname "Tampon Tim" for ratifying legislation last year requiring public schools to provide tampons and pads "to all menstruating students in restrooms regularly used by students in grades 4 to 12."

Although state Republicans, cognizant of the fact that only girls and women menstruate, sought to limit the offerings to girls' bathrooms, Walz and his Democratic comrades ultimately got their way such that tampons are now available in the boys' bathrooms as well.

'The future starts here — and we are not going back.'

Walz passed a law in May prohibiting K-12 schools, colleges, and public libraries from complying with book-removal requests, thereby ensuring LGBT propaganda and other content thought inappropriate by parents could remain accessible by students.

Although there was apparently no scientific evidence to support masking children, Walz nevertheless required that kids as young as 5 keep their faces masked at school and on buses — at least in those months where he was permitting them and their families to leave their homes.

In terms of older students, Walz has also ensured that illegal aliens will be able to take advantage of his state's tuition-free college program.

Weingarten indicated in a statement that her apparently ideologically uniform union will easily transition from support for President Joe Biden to support for Harris and will campaign to keep Trump out of the White House.

"AFT's 1.8 million members will stand with Walz and Harris over the next 12 weeks as they campaign to realize the promise and potential of America," said Weingarten. "The future starts here — and we are not going back."

The National Education Association — America's other major radical teachers' union that supports abortion; amnesty for illegal aliens; gun bans; race-based admissions and hiring; LGBTQ activist-dictated pronoun use; statehood for the District of Columbia; making race the crux of all educational considerations; and BLM — has also endorsed Walz.

NEA president Becky Pringle stated, "The 3-million members of the NEA will show their power by turning out, volunteering and making their voices heard because we know that electing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is the only way we can take America forward."

