Rashida Tlaib MELTS DOWN over 'bulls**t' sentencing of Antifa terrorists who attacked ICE center

The conviction and sentencing of a group of Antifa-linked terrorists is making Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan implode on social media.

The leader of the violent 2025 attack on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in Texas was sentenced to 100 years in prison while seven others were given sentences between 30 and 70 years. Several others have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

'Americans hate the fascist Trump regime, so the only way they can try to cling to power is brute force.'

Tlaib objected to the sentencing based on her opposition to President Donald Trump declaring Antifa a terrorist group back in September. Trump made the declaration in NSPM-7, a national security presidential memorandum that established a federal strategy to charge violent groups and networks with terrorism.

"These sentences are a travesty and totally unjustified, but that's the point," wrote the congresswoman on a social media post Tuesday.

"Americans hate the fascist Trump regime, so the only way they can try to cling to power is brute force. NSPM-7 is a grave threat to all of us and more bulls**t 'terrorism' charges like these are coming."

The attackers used fireworks to distract ICE officers before firing gunshots that injured one officer. They also vandalized the facility before fleeing from the scene.

An attorney for the leader of the group objected to the government labeling the attackers as "terrorists" and claimed they did not intend to fire gunshots.

"This is a bunch of kids and young adults who really have a really big heart and really wanted their voice to be heard," the attorney said. "It was never intended that anybody get hurt. It was never intended that any shots would be fired."

Tlaib, who is a member of "the Squad" of progressive congresswomen, denied during a congressional hearing in 2021 that there's any formal evidence that Antifa is an organization.

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Critics like the American Civil Liberties Union claim that the NSPM-7 lays the groundwork for the administration to punish and prosecute enemies and political opponents based on speech protected under the First Amendment.

"No matter what the president says or tries to do through NSPM-7, the First Amendment constrains what federal agencies can do when it comes to punishing groups and people for exercising their rights to free speech, peaceful protest, and supporting causes by making donations," said the ACLU in a statement about the edict. "It also safeguards against viewpoint-based government discrimination, coercion, and retaliation."

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