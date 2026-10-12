Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly rushed out of prison over head injury

An ambulance rushed Sean Combs, the infamous rap icon, away from federal prison after he suffered a head injury, according to a TMZ report.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison after he was convicted a year ago of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution related to "freak-offs" at hotels and his home.

'Pretty much the day he arrived, the party started ...'

The hip-hop music mogul injured his head at the Fort Dix prison in New Jersey and was taken from the prison by ambulance around 1 a.m. Saturday, TMZ said, citing prison sources.

The outlet said it could not confirm whether Combs was taken to a hospital.

He was conscious and speaking when returned to prison hours later, TMZ added, citing officials; it's unclear how he was injured.

Combs was punished at the prison after getting into a fight with another inmate in July, the outlet said, adding that more recently officials discovered he was breaking prison rules to obtain banned amenities.

Four men who spent time in the same unit as Combs told NBC News that he received Chinese massages and allegedly a contraband phone while others cooked and cleaned for him.

"This is not some normal s**t you see in jail. This is some rich s**t," one man said. "It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy."

One of the men said he drank Hennessy with Combs. Guards reportedly smuggled the stash of liquor into the prison.

"Hell yeah, I drank with him," the man said.

Combs allegedly is spending thousands of dollars to level up his living conditions in prison.

"Pretty much the day he arrived, the party started," said one of the sources.

A spokesperson for Combs called it normal prison life.

"The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’ life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news," the spokesperson said. "The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal."

RELATED: White House vehemently denies TMZ report about Trump possibly setting Sean Combs free

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said the agency would not comment on any specific prisoner's conditions.

"Like all correctional agencies, contraband, particularly cell phones, narcotics, and weapons, remains a constant challenge, and we continue to tackle the problem of contraband being introduced into our facilities," the spokesperson said.

Combs originally was scheduled for release in January 2028, but the release date has been pushed back to March 2028.

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