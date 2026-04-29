Wisconsin woman allegedly stabbed boyfriend in the heart over chicken dinner dispute

The family of a 25-year-old man is mourning his loss after he was stabbed in the heart over a dispute about a chicken dinner, according to Wisconsin police.

Mikayla Kloth, 27, allegedly attacked Lukas Rosch at her apartment in Okauchee on Friday after he came over to cook chicken drumsticks.

'About a week before the incident, Rosch told people that Kloth had bitten his thumb and that he was scared of her.'

Lac La Belle Village police said they arrived at the apartment at about 6:50 p.m. to find the man lying on his back and a landlord applying pressure to his chest.

Kloth admitted that she stabbed her longtime boyfriend because she wanted to go out for dinner that evening, and he wanted to cook instead, according to police.

Police said they asked Kloth if there had been a struggle, and she replied, "No, I did stab him."

Kloth also told police she got angry after Rosch grabbed the knife by the sharp edge, and she went on to plunge the knife into his chest.

"She admits, ‘I stabbed him. You have to take me to jail? OK.' She didn't hesitate with her discussion with officers," said Waukesha County Court Commissioner David Herring in court.

Rosch was transported to a hospital but was later declared dead.

Kloth faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and if convicted could face life in prison.

She also admitted that she should have just gone to a bar instead.

The family of the victim released a statement about the incident.

"We are completely broken at the tragic and senseless loss of our son, Lukas John Rosch, the most loving, giving, kind-hearted person anyone could ever meet," the statement reads. "We are just asking for privacy at this time as we try to process."

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The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that about a week before the incident, Rosch told people that Kloth had bitten his thumb and that he was scared of her.

Kloth's cash bond was set by a court commissioner at $2 million.

Okauchee is an unincorporated area inside the Village of Lac La Belle.

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