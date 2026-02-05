Republicans talk 's**t' about Trump behind his back — but fear of MAGA 'Twitter army' keeps them quiet, Eric Swalwell claims

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California claims that Republicans criticize the president behind closed doors but are too afraid of threats from his supporters to speak publicly.

Swalwell made the comments to TMZ Tuesday when asked about what happens between him and members from the other side of the aisle at the congressional gym.

'It's the fear that they've expressed to me that if they speak out against Donald Trump, he sends his Twitter army at them, and their lives change.'

"You'd be surprised. The truth really comes out in the congressional gym," said Swalwell.

"Republicans and Democrats work out together. That's where I see who they really are. And it's quite frustrating because the s**t that they talk about the president and knowing that what he's doing is wrong, but you also hear the fear that they're hearing at home, 'Don't speak up. Don't be the tallest poppy in the field,' as one of them said," he added.

"Basically protect your family because when you go after this guy, the violence comes and the threats come," Swalwell claimed.

He said that he tells those people to find a different job because they can't handle the criticism that comes along with being a politician.

"What frustrates me the most, as I said, is these guys, they say one thing in a hearing, and they act another way in the gym, and I think it's mostly rooted in fear," he continued.

"It's the fear that they've expressed to me that if they speak out against Donald Trump, you know, he sends his Twitter army at them, and their lives change. And it's a sad state of affairs," he added.

RELATED: Eric Swalwell challenges Greg Gutfeld to bench press contest after getting mocked — and gets ridiculed again

Swalwell has announced a run for the governor's office of California, though polling shows he has little support in the crowded field. A poll in December found that no candidate garnered more than 13% of support from Californians, and a plurality of 44% were undecided about their preference.

Current California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is widely considered to be trying to expand his name recognition in hopes of mounting a campaign for the 2028 presidential nomination.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!