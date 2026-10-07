Mother accused of stabbing her young children — 1 of them just 10 months old — and her husband

A Texas mother is accused of stabbing her young children — ages 3 years and 10 months — and her husband early Tuesday morning, KXAS-TV reported.

Northlake Police officers were dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of Daylily Drive around 4:20 a.m. regarding a stabbing in progress, the station said.

'More of a stare — didn't really say a whole lot.'

Police said a man called 911 and reported that his wife had a knife and was stabbing him, KXAS said.

Northlake Police Chief Robert Crawford said he listened to the 911 calls and noted that the man was trying to get to the couple's children, who were in another room, the station noted.

"He was trying to get to the children, and the children were in another room, and she was actively trying to stab him, so he had to retreat outside," Crawford said, according to KXAS.

Arriving officers detained a woman, the station said, adding that police said the 34-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the head and is expected to recover.

Officers found the couple's 3-year-old daughter and 10-month-old son with stab wounds to the chest, police told KXAS, adding that they were taken to a Fort Worth hospital and are expected to survive.

The detained woman, identified as 37-year-old Holly Leeann Flores, was taken to a Denton hospital for observation and possible injuries, the station said, adding that police said she was treated, released, then taken into custody and transported to the Denton County Jail.

Flores is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, KXAS reported. Flores' jail record lists no bond or court date for her.

Crawford told the station that Flores did not say a lot to officers after she was detained: "More of a stare — didn't really say a whole lot."

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Police said officers had been called to the home five times since March for welfare checks, KXAS reported.

Neighbor Brittany Flores noted to the station that she was troubled that police had previously been called to the home.

"I think it's awful that the police were here multiple times, and it sounds like something like this could have been prevented if there was some kind of intervention," she told KXAS. "I don't know all what was in place or her mental state or whatever. I'm just absolutely shocked."

Neighbors added to the station that they knew the suspect through neighborhood gatherings and that she ran a balloon business.

Brittany Flores told KXAS that she and the suspect previously spoke about their common parental experiences: "It was just camaraderie, and we related to what we were going through. But there was a lot more that was going on underneath the surface than what you talk about at a birthday party."

Neighbor Ally Barfuss added to the station that the incident has shaken the neighborhood.

"It breaks my heart for both of them — the kids and the mom," Barfuss told KXAS. "I feel really sad for all of them. I hope everyone is OK, including her."

Northlake Police told the station the investigation is ongoing.

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