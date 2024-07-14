FBI has reportedly identified the man who nearly assassinated Trump

The FBI identified the man who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump, according to sources who spoke to NBC News.

Trump was shot while speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, and he was quickly rushed away by the Secret Service. The campaign later said he was in fine condition and had received medical care.

Late in the evening, reports said that the FBI had identified the attempted assassin, who was shot and killed at the scene.

He was reportedly a Pennsylvania man who was 20 years old, but no other information was available, according to NBC News, which cited five senior U.S. law enforcement officials briefed on the matter.

The former president confirmed that he had been shot in a statement in which he offered his condolences to the family of the person who was killed at the rally.

"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," Trump said. "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

President Joe Biden issued a written statement and also addressed the nation about the incident. He called on people to condemn political violence.

The shooter reportedly fired eight gunshots from an AR-15-style rifle from about 150 yards away from Trump.

This is a developing story, and additional information may be added as it becomes available.

