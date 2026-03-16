Trump Chief of Staff Susie Wiles diagnosed with cancer

President Donald Trump announced that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early-stage cancer.

Trump shared the news in a Truth Social post Monday, praising Wiles for her leadership in the administration and her commitment to the American people. Trump also said that her prognosis is "excellent" and that she will continue to serve in the White House during her treatment.

'She will win this battle with grace.'

"Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting," Trump said.

"She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!"

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Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Trump went on to call Wiles one of his "closest and most important advisors," saying he and first lady Melania Trump will be "with her in every way."

"Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her," Trump said.

"We look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country!"

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Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair also praised Wiles for her dedication to Trump and the administration, particularly through the most challenging moments.

"Susie led President Trump's team through illegitimate indictments, domestic spying by the former administration, rigged federal prosecutions, illegal law enforcement raids, general lawfare, assassination attempts, & more," Blair said in a post on X. "As with the rest, she will win this battle with grace."

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