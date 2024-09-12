Trump appears to say he will not debate again because he won against Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump appeared to say there will be no more debates between himself and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris because he won their first debate.

'She and Crooked Joe have destroyed our Country.'

Trump had previously suggested he would refuse another debate, but he made his decision more clear on Thursday on social media.

"Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate," said the former president on Truth Social.

"THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!" he wrote.

The candidates hammered away at each other during the ABC debate the moderators of which were accused of being biased in favor of Harris. Trump called Harris a Marxist while Harris baited Trump into talking about reports that Haitian immigrants were eating pets in Springfield, Ohio. Trump also appeared to make a veiled reference to Harris' salacious past.

The Harris-Walz campaign had called for another debate immediately after their first while declaring Harris as the victor.

Elsewhere in the statement, the former president excoriated the policies of the Biden-Harris administration.

"She and Crooked Joe have destroyed our Country, with millions of criminals and mentally deranged people pouring into the USA, totally unchecked and unvetted, and with Inflation bankrupting our Middle Class. Everyone knows this, and all of the other problems caused by Kamala and Joe," he added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!