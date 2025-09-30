Trump to military brass: 'America is under invasion from within'

President Donald Trump delivered a bold message to United States military leaders in a landmark address at Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday.

Trump emphasized the importance of military excellence to hundreds of American generals and admirals during his historic speech. Although Trump acknowledged the foreign adversaries America is actively up against, the president also pointed to the "invasion from within."

'Defending the homeland is the military’s first and most important priority.'

"As leaders, our commitment to every patriot who put on the uniform is to ensure that the American military remains the most lethal and dominant on the planet," Trump said during his address. "Not merely for a few years, but for the decades and generations to come. For centuries."

"We must be so strong that no nation will dare challenge us, so powerful that no enemy will dare threaten us, and so capable that no adversary can even think about beating us."

Trump went on to discuss the importance of morale and culture in the military. Following former President Joe Biden's term in office, both Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth are course-correcting by weeding out bad actors, reversing woke military policies, and reinvigorating the rank and file.

"From Sparta, to Rome, to the British Empire, to the United States of America, history has shown that military supremacy has never been simply a matter of money or manpower," Trump said. "At the end of the day, it is the culture and spirit of our military that truly sets us apart from any other nation."

"Our ultimate strength will always come from the fierce people ... the unbending will, and the traditions of excellence that have made us the most unstoppable force ever to walk the face of the earth."

Trump also pointed to the importance of defending the American homeland before entertaining other political projects or military ambitions abroad.

"We've brought back the fundamental principle that defending the homeland is the military’s first and most important priority," Trump said. "Only in recent decades did politicians somehow come to believe that our job is to police the far reaches of Kenya and Somalia, while America is under invasion from within."

"Not only are we rebuilding our great strength, but for the first time in years, my administration is actually using that strength to defend the core and vital interests of America," Trump added. "Very simply, we are putting America first."

