'Ignorant leftist' caught on video ripping down Trump banner, allegedly opening fire on business owner

Chilling video shows the moment a man ripped down a pro-Trump banner and then reportedly fired a gun at a business owner in North Carolina.

The Swain County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, "On 6 September 2025 at approximately 5:52 PM, the Swain County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the area of ... the Nantahala Gorge for a report of gunshots."

'I let him know that somebody's watching him and didn't appreciate it.'

The responding deputy did not see anything suspicious.

Three days after the alleged incident, the Swain County Sheriff's Office became aware of a video of the purported occurrence.

The video shows a Jeep Grand Cherokee stopping in the middle of a road and then pulling over to the shoulder.

The driver exits the vehicle, walks across the road, and examines a large "Trump 2024" banner that was displayed roadside. Surveillance video shows the man ripping down the banner supporting President Donald Trump and tossing it to the ground. He then walks back to his SUV and enters the vehicle.

Mark Thomas — owner of Paddle Inn Rafting Company, where the sign had been displayed — said he was shocked over the alleged incident.

Thomas told WHNS-TV, "He walked up to the sign. When he stood up at the sign, I thought, 'I can't believe this.' I watched him until he reached up and pulled the sign down. It's just a shock."

Thomas noted that the Trump banner belongs to his mother and has been displayed for a "long time."

Thomas said he went outside and fired his rifle in the air with two warning shots. "I let him know that somebody's watching him and didn't appreciate it," Thomas explained.

Video shows the suspect opening the sunroof of his SUV, pointing the gun out, and allegedly firing gunshots in the direction of Thomas.

According to the Daily Mail, Thomas said, "He looked up, obviously saw the gun pointing straight up, he rolled back his sunroof, stuck his gun out, fired two rounds, then took off in my direction."

Thomas said one of the bullets "hit something solid near me."

"He drove back by here in another loop four minutes later," Thomas noted. Thomas said he was "ready to take him out on this second trip" and made himself "plenty visible with my rifle."

Thomas said the suspect fired another five or six rounds before driving away.

The Daily Mail reported, "The business owner said he believes the suspect was trying to kill him, and slammed him as an 'ignorant leftist.'"

The suspect reportedly had his license plate covered at the time of the alleged incident.

Swain County Sheriff Brian Kirkland told Blaze News, "We have identified the vehicle. We are currently working with out-of-state agencies on the investigative part of identifying the suspect."

Sheriff Kirkland said it is an ongoing investigation and authorities currently couldn't release more details "without jeopardizing this case."

Law enforcement is urging anyone with information on this case to contact the Swain County Sheriff's Office at 828-488-0159 or Swain County Dispatch at 828-488-2196.

Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) told WHNS-TV, "We're at a point right now where we've seen so much political rhetoric from so many different folks — both sides of the aisle, quite frankly — that have ignited fears, anger, and emotion inside of folks, and in many cases caused them to do things that they may not have done otherwise."

"I believe that we all need to cool our jets. We need to figure out how to have open dialogue about our differences," Edwards continued. "There are differences, clearly."

Thomas stated, "Society in general is really, really disappointing. I know what this country could be. I know how we could all be together."

"See something, say something, do something. Become part of a respectable community and make it known that we will NOT stand for this stuff," Thomas added.

