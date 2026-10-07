Sara Gonzales exposes a popular Texas university for paying a foreign firm to fill American seats

Whether she’s rooting out H-1B fraud or exposing the open-border flood, BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales is adamant about fighting back against the “globalist plan to flood the zone and displace actual Americans who should be put first in their own country.”

On this episode of “Come & Take It,” the Texas native shines the light on a local university that commissioned an overseas business to recruit foreign students.

The school under Sara’s microscope is the University of North Texas in Denton. According to Texas Scorecard, “A third-party vendor received payments from the University of North Texas to ‘recruit’ international students from 2018 through at least 2023.”

“All of the money that you guys are working hard to then sign over to UNT and all of these other public universities, this money went to that school only for them to turn around and pay a foreign recruiting firm up to $3,000 per foreign student that they recruited,” says Sara.

“It is bad enough that they are paying to recruit foreigners at all ... but they aren't even paying an American company. ... They're siphoning money out of this country to bring in people to take spots that could be going to an American or a Texan,” she continues.

Texas Scorecard identified the third-party recruiter as the Edwise Foundation — a student-placement agency based in Kathmandu, Nepal, focused on placing Nepalese students in higher education, specifically in the U.S.

“Their entire existence is to empower foreigners to come have access to our colleges, and we are paying them real money to do that,” says Sara. “That's bonkers crazy to me.”

On its website, the Edwise Foundation claims it has “placed thousands of students into a diverse range of [universities] in the United States — from small private liberal arts colleges to top-tier research Institutions — often with partial or full financial aid.”

“I'm just wondering at this point, financial aid paid for by whom? Where is the financial aid money coming from? ... I certainly would like to know,” says Sara.

“Then again, maybe I wouldn't like to know because maybe it's just going to be further black-pilling to hear that ... more of my money is somehow being siphoned into this financial aid fund that's then being given to foreigners who are taking spots that could be going to Texans or Americans.”

She then pulls up a page from the Edwise Foundation’s website titled “Why Study in the USA from Nepal?” which identifies the U.S. as a top destination for Nepali students because it has “the world’s best universities,” “research and innovation” opportunities, “academic flexibility,” “work after graduation” opportunities, “scholarships and assistantships,” and degrees that promise “global” value.

“So we're all on the same page that our system, that the American higher education system, is ... the best,” says Sara.

“It sounds to me like this should be one of the most competitive areas ever, and you should be paying us for the opportunity to potentially come here and scout you out.”

To hear more of Sara’s scathing exposé, watch the episode above.

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