‘It poisons the soul’: Jason Whitlock blames 6-year-old shooting teacher on rap culture

A 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, and newly released bodycam footage captures him cursing at authorities — as if he were proud of what he’d done.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock doesn’t just blame the parents but also the pedestal that rappers are placed on in American culture.

“The bodycam footage is disturbing, of the police coming to the scene where a 6-year-old boy has shot his teacher. Just saying that is incredible and chilling,” Whitlock says.

“But when you hear the bodycam footage and the way the young boy, while sitting in his teacher or this teacher’s aide lap, the way that he’s talking, and it’s like holy cow. What is going on here,” he adds.

“I don’t care if you call back up, I don’t care if I go to jail, b***h,” the boy is captured saying.

“I stole that from my mom,” he said of the gun. “If you want a piece of me, come get it,” he added.

The boy continued yelling slurs at everyone around him.

“This is a 6-year-old child that just shot his teacher. He sounds like a rapper. He sounds like a criminal, a thug. He sounds like what we have allowed to be created. He sounds like Snoop Dogg,” Whitlock says.

He explains that figures like Snoop Dogg have become the “mascot for America.”

“That’s what Snoop Dogg is,” he says. “You turn on your television and nine times out of 10 you’re going to see Snoop Dogg in some type of commercial, some type of TV show. We’ve turned Snoop Dogg into Santa Claus. We’ve turned Snoop Dogg into one of the most recognizable and allegedly lovable characters in American culture.”

“And you wonder why a 6-year-old boy in Virginia, or anywhere in America, would take a gun to school, shoot a teacher, and then curse and talk to authority in such a disrespectful manner,” he continues.

“The music that we’ve bathed ourselves in, it warps the soul. It poisons the soul. It reframes the mind. It makes a reprobate mind,” he adds.

But it’s not just rap music’s fault.

Whitlock explains that we’re all responsible as “the parents of American culture.”

“We have allowed this culture to become demonic and nihilistic,” he says. “And our heroes, the people that we are comfortable celebrating, they’re nihilistic and demonic, and they don’t hide it. They put out rap albums promoting their demonic and nihilistic worldview, their disrespect, their distrust, their rebellion against any and all authority.”

“And you wonder why a 6-year-old child would bring a gun to an elementary school?” he adds.

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