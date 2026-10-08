France has been ‘brought to its knees by thugs’ — and it’s time to talk about why

What began as student demonstrations over overcrowded classrooms and deteriorating schools has erupted into riots, fires, arrests, and what French officials describe as "urban violence."

The chaos unfolding in France reflects a deeper crisis that extends far beyond education policy. Rather, it shines a light on immigration, assimilation, and public safety.

“How did we ever get to this point?” one French woman asked in a video posted to social media. “France, like this jewel of European civilization, a country of extraordinary cultural wealth, brought to its knees by thugs with an IQ of 80? They only understand force, and we are too weak. We need to get rid of all empathy.”

“These people hate us and would like to see us dead, so we will never co-exist peacefully,” she continued.

“I love this statement. The peaceful solution,” BlazeTV host Nick Freitas comments.

“The peaceful solution is to say, ‘Hey, look, we let you into our country for whatever reason. We let you into our country. You obviously don’t like our country. We can tell by all the fires and riots and murders and rapes ... so you’re going to go back,’” he says.

“That is a perfectly reasonable position to take,” he continues. “And yet, I promise you, if France actually tried to deport, because French deportation numbers are pathetic. It’s something like less than one in 10 of immigrants in France that actually have a deportation order.”

“If you don’t do that one, if you allow them to stay, and you allow it to grow, well then, eventually, what’s going to happen?” he asks, noting that France will become unrecognizable.

“French people that don’t want to have their country turn into the places that these immigrants fled from are going to have to fight,” he says. “The question is how do they do it? Because this is one thing I will remind all of my European friends as you regularly mock the United States for our gun deaths.”

Freitas points out that while almost all of America’s "gun deaths take place in 2% of the counties,” the American people “actually have the means to push back against a government that would completely ignore the voting public.”

“We actually have a federalist system that allows for state authority to provide some sort of pushback against federal authority,” he says, before asking, “Where do you have that in Europe?”

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+ , YouTube , and major podcast platforms.