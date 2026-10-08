800,000 show up for the pope in France — and the left is losing it

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Pat Gray argues that the real threat to France isn’t Catholicism.
About 800,000 people turning out to see the pope in France should hardly be cause for alarm, unless you were hoping that Catholicism was already dead in Europe.
BlazeTV host Pat Gray believes the massive turnout has exposed a very different reality — and has been a harsh awakening for France’s leftists.
“They’re pissed off right now because the pope, he was in country this week, and like 800,000 people showed up. They were psyched for him to be there, and I think that because it’s Europe, everybody just figured that Catholicism was virtually done in France,” Gray explains.
“The Muslims are upset. The leftists are upset because this is showing that soft Catholic power is back in France,” he adds.
Gray jokes that unlike a different religion, Catholics don’t inflict harm on nonbelievers.
“Remember when the pope said that he was going to force everyone in France to become members of the Catholic Church?” he asks.
“He said, ‘No, you actually do have a choice. You don’t actually have to convert to Catholicism. You can be killed instead. We’ll just cut your head off.' Remember when he said — oh, wait, no, you don’t remember that, because that didn’t happen,” he laughs.
He poses another satirical question, “But what about when the Catholic nation was causing terror all around the world? Remember that Catholic nation?”
And another, “Financing proxies to commit murder in their name and in the name of Jesus and swearing to destroy Israel by driving them into the sea?”
“Oh, wait. No, you don’t remember that, either, because first of all, there’s not a Catholic nation, and secondly, that didn’t happen,” he says.
“I don’t think you need to fear the Catholics in France, because they’re not the ones doing anything,” he adds.
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