Pat Gray calls Cory Booker an ‘antichrist’ after shocking ‘what we need is not from on high’ speech

Last weekend during the Michigan Democratic Women's Caucus Legacy Luncheon, Democrat Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) quite literally shouted a speech, in which he implored Democrats to become "foot soldiers for democracy" and warned of "darkness and wind" facing the nation ahead of the midterms.

At one point in his 25-minute fire-and-brimstone jeremiad, Booker, gesturing upward, bellowed, “What we need is not from on high!”

On a recent episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat played the clip of the speech and concluded that Booker is an “antichrist” among us.

Pat translates Booker’s controversial line: “He is telling you we don't need God.”

“Well, that's an antichrist. ... Maybe not the Antichrist, but he's an antichrist,” he argues, calling it “frightening.”

The panel agrees that Booker and fellow Democrats’ wild antics are the result of Trump derangement syndrome.

“The infection has really spread,” says Jeffy.

“How do you come together with these people?” asks Pat. “There’s one way and it is from on high.”

“We got to turn to God on high to come together on this, and if you're screaming that that's not what we need, what does that tell Americans?” he asks. “That tells you he's not the guy to follow, that's for sure. That's not the party to follow.”

What is desperately needed, Pat explains, is for all politicians to “call for prayer for the nation to get together and have a common purpose and invoke the blessings of God.”

He compares Booker’s comment to President Trump’s request for national prayer in preparation for the nation’s 250th birthday.

“I'm serious about this being antichrist because [Booker] is telling people you don't need God,” Pat reiterates. “What we need are Democrats, I guess? So they're putting themselves in the position of God. ... It's despicable. It's anti-American. It's anti-Christian. It's anti-God.”

Keith Malinak argues Booker is just a "Democrat telling the truth about Democrats."

To see the clip of Booker’s speech and hear more of the panel’s commentary, watch the episode above.

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