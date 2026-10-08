Kathy Hochul expands MMR vaccine administration to midwives — but is it safe for the baby?

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has declared a state of emergency over measles — and as the self-described “OG antivaxxer at the Blaze,” Sara Gonzales is pushing back.

Especially against the new recommendation for who exactly can administer the shot.

“Why is it in the government’s purview to determine what is and is not acceptable for your family?” Gonzales asks, noting that she takes “particular issue” with Kathy Hochul for “expanding the pool of health care providers who can administer MMR vaccines to include midwives.”

“Now, what I take issue with on this is that midwives would treat who?” Gonzales asks.

“Obviously, they would be treating pregnant women,” she says.

“And pregnant women specifically, they have done no studies for the MMR vaccine, how it affects pregnant women, and the CDC’s own website says that pregnant women should not get the MMR vaccine because they don’t know what it can do to a fetus,” she continues.

“So I’m like, why is the government stepping in and saying, ‘No, actually, don’t listen to our own CDC,’ who they just said several years ago we have to trust. ‘The CDC is the end-all be-all. They are the science,’” she adds.

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