Sara Gonzales reacts to the ‘craziest true crime story’ she’s ever heard

As someone who works in media, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales has seen it all — or so she thought.

A couple of days ago, Sara stumbled across a story that genuinely baffled her: “Quadruple amputee cornhole champion facing murder charges in fatal shooting.”

To make matters even more confusing, the suspect — Dayton James Webber, 27, of La Plata, Maryland — was driving a car when he allegedly shot the victim in the head twice.

“This is the most curious thing I’ve ever heard,” says Sara.

“Obviously, I did a deep dive on this story.”

On this episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” Sara shares the details of a story unlike any she’s covered before.

While information regarding how Webber was able to drive a car or allegedly fire a weapon have not been officially disclosed by police, video footage appears to shed some light on how he was able to accomplish certain tasks.

Sara first plays a clip of Webber competing in a cornhole match. The video captures his unorthodox technique, in which he caterpillar-crawls his way to the pitcher’s box, grips the corner of the bag between his residual limbs, and uses a powerful whipping motion of his upper body and arms to release the bag with impressive accuracy.

Sara also shows video footage that appears to show Webber loading and firing a 9mm handgun using his residual limbs as well as footage of him appearing to handle a long rifle.

“Like, I know he has the right to bear arms, but that usually implies he has some arms of his own,” Sara quips.

“This is the weirdest story.”

To hear Sara go into more details of the case, watch the video above.

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