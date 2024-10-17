Donald Trump shares the plans he has for Elon Musk if he’s elected in exclusive Glenn Beck interview

Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump joined Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck for an exclusive interview. Among the subjects the duo discussed were Kamala’s dramatic policy reversals — especially when it comes to the border — who’s really calling the shots in the White House (not Joe Biden), and the reported falling out between Harris and Biden following the president’s ousting.

They also conferred about Elon Musk, who’s been a welcome addition to the Trump campaign. Glenn asked Trump if he was serious about utilizing the Tesla/SpaceX/X owner if he’s elected.

“Oh sure,” said Trump, calling Musk “a great businessman.”

“He feels that there's tremendous fraud, waste, and abuse. ... He could save a lot of money and make lives better,” Trump continued.

He explained that while Musk “doesn’t want to be in the Cabinet,” as he’s “got so many things going on,” he has expressed interest in a role “having to do with the budget.”

“He’s good at finding [waste],” said Glenn, pointing to “the way he runs his companies” as a testament to his savviness.

“He’s maybe the best at finding that,” Trump agreed.

“It really is such a statement that he's probably the most effective person on the planet of looking over the horizon and then bringing tomorrow into today, and the left, because he likes you ... they will shut him down,” Glenn added.

“They’ll try, but he’s hard to shut down because he’s so advanced. He’s on a different playing field,” Trump praised, adding that shutting Elon down was going to “shut the country down essentially.”

