Glenn Beck: In an anti-American Hollywood, ‘Young Washington’ is a ‘love letter to America’

At a time when many Americans feel disconnected from their nation’s history, filmmaker Jon Erwin is changing that with his film “Young Washington” — a tribute to America’s founding story in honor of the country’s 250th anniversary.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck loved the film, telling Erwin that he watched it “with such pride and admiration.”

“It’s a great story and a great movie,” he adds.

“I just wanted to write kind of a love letter to the country for our 250,” Erwin says, “and it’s the only film in theaters nationwide that celebrates American history as we go into the 250.”

“We really want to do more of these stories. We want to do more stories on the life of George Washington. We want to do more stories on the founding of America,” he explains, noting that the story is “unbelievable.”

“As you know, it lives up to the hype. And you’re just filled with a sense of gratitude and awe and wonder and pride that this nation exists at all. And it really is something to celebrate together. It is a miracle. I mean, talk about low statistical odds of success,” he says.

And so far, audiences have loved the film as well.

“When our audience unifies our voice around something and shocks Hollywood, millions and millions of people see it that wouldn’t otherwise see it because of the fear of missing out. And that’s my hope, and that’s my prayer,” Erwin says.

Erwin tells Glenn that as the film has been screened across the country, audience members have chanted “USA” at the end.

“But what I love is a lot of people say, ‘I was up on Google all night researching, like, did this really happen,’ because some of the most extraordinary things in the movie actually happened. So, that’s my hope,” he says, adding, “is that it will serve as a spark of curiosity for Americans everywhere.”

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