Glenn Beck reacts to Ilhan Omar home raid: ‘You don’t take her on unless you have it’

Yesterday, Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant at Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C., home as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation into alleged immigration fraud, which Fox News reported was tied to childhood paperwork filed by her late father, Nur Omar Mohamed.

Glenn Beck calls the authorization of this raid very “significant” because a federal judge in D.C. — a place notorious for some of the most radically left-wing judges in the nation — found probable cause sufficient to authorize the raid three weeks before midterm elections.

“If I were ... the attorney general and I had DHS agents come in and they said, ‘Sir, we need a warrant to go into Ilhan Omar’s home,’ I would look at those agents and say, ‘Are you out of your mind? Show me the evidence.’ And if it wasn’t a very, very high standard of evidence, especially right before an election ... I don’t think I would approve it,” Glenn says. “I’d say, ‘Come see me in three weeks. ... Come see me when you have more than this,’ only because this is a political firestorm, and that does matter.”

As of now, Glenn isn’t sure how this will play out.

“This could be really, really good, or this could be really, really, really bad. You don’t take her on unless you have it,” he says.

Glenn’s chief writer and researcher, Jason Buttrill, notes that on September 13, White House border czar Tom Homan appeared on Fox News and confirmed that there was an “ongoing criminal investigation” involving Rep. Ilhan Omar. He specifically referenced possible immigration violations and marriage fraud.



“So, just a few weeks ago, Tom Homan confirms that, and today there is a raid at least on her Washington, D.C., home, and we’re still not sure about her other home back in Minnesota,” he says.

But what Glenn wants to know is what Omar could possibly have in her home to warrant an authorized raid.

“It’s not a general search. You have to go and say, ‘We believe this evidence is in the house, and we believe it most likely is in a safe or in a bedroom,’ or whatever,” he says.

Even evidence she “married her brother,” he says, would not be enough to authorize a home raid.

“What are you going to find? Literally, what are you going to find? ... Maybe a family album with your brother in it as a family member?” Glenn says.

“I don’t know. Apparently, a judge was convinced off of something that may or may not be there,” Jason says.

Glenn, stunned that a D.C. judge of all people authorized this raid, says he “[hopes] that it’s a fair judge but a judge on their side.”

“I’m hoping that they got a judge who’s not just a crazy Republican,” he sighs. “This is going to matter how it plays out in the press. ... And you know how it’s going to play out in the press, so please, please, DHS, don’t have done anything and cut any corner.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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