Glenn Beck: The girl everyone thought was dead opened her eyes

This last Saturday, a 15-year-old girl in a remote Guatemalan village was believed to be dead. Her family brought her home for a wake, and mourners gathered around her coffin. Then, hours later, she opened her eyes.

The extraordinary story prompts Glenn Beck to revisit a forgotten historical fear held by even George Washington — being buried alive.

“Some say her father was carrying her towards a clinic and just felt her go still. Some say she had gotten to the hospital and the hospital pronounced her dead,” Glenn explains.

“And Dad has put her in a box. He gets a box, picks [his] daughter up, I mean, it’s, you know, the mountains. Picks her up, puts her in the box, puts her in the car, drives her home. The coffin goes into the house, and they start having a wake and, you know, doing it the way that generations in Guatemala and the mountains have done it forever,” he says.

“All the neighbors come, women are bringing food, somebody lights candles, nobody leaves her alone. Seven hours, maybe eight, she’s perfectly still in the box,” he continues.

“Around 2:30 in the afternoon, somebody is standing near the coffin and sees the girl’s eyes open up. She doesn’t move, just her eyes open up,” he says.

“Then she tries to sit up.”

That’s when they started giving her oxygen. Now, it’s reported that she is “getting better every day.”

“There’s no medical report. Nobody has produced a death certificate, you know, nothing. Deep faint, heart that goes quiet, body goes cold, frightened father can’t find a pulse, goes to the hospital, they can’t find a pulse,” Glenn says.

And had she not woken up, had they buried her too quickly, she would have been buried alive.

“Being still in the room,” Glenn says, is what saved the girl.

And this is what George Washington was afraid of.

“Washington wasn’t afraid of dying. He said so. The fear was being given up on while you still could be reached,” Glenn explains.

“And we do that now, not with coffins. We do that with people. The marriage that we call dead. The friend we wrote off. The son who wandered off and stopped calling. We’ve written them off,” he continues.

“We pronounce it. We close the lid. And we go home early. The bell never saved anybody. What saved things were those people who refused to leave the room,” he adds.

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