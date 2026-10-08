Glenn Beck warns France's debt crisis is a 'dress rehearsal' for what's coming here

The tea leaves are spelling doom for France. Roughly €3.6 trillion in public debt, rapidly approaching budget decisions, and political unrest in the streets indicate collapse is on the horizon.

To calm the riots, politicians are pitching debt cancellations, but Glenn Beck sees the writing on the wall — the same writing that preceded Greece’s catastrophic crash in 2009.

Roughly a year after the killing of a 15-year-old boy by a police officer that sparked mass riots, “The new government opens up the books and admits the old government lied: The deficit was not what they said; it was more than double that,” says Glenn.

“All markets stopped lending to Greece. And on May 5, 2010, the day before Parliament voted on its first bailout, a general strike filled the streets. It was chaos,” he continues.

Amid the unrest, a “neo-Nazi party called the Golden Dawn” and “a coalition of Marxists and Maoists and Trotskyists” rose to political prominence. From the latter emerged Alexis Tsipras, who became prime minister after promising to tear up the bailout. He called a referendum, and 61% voted no, but he signed a third bailout — one “with harsher terms than the ones the people had just rejected” — anyway.

“That's how the story ends with Marxists every time,” says Glenn.

“Three bailouts, 289 billion euros, the largest rescue of any country in history — and the Greek economy shrank by 25%; unemployment hit 27%; and for the young, it was over 40%. A whole generation got on planes and left,” he continues.

The only reason Greece is even still standing today, he explains, is because “[Germany] could afford to save it.”

But France, Glenn says, is in a predicament far worse than the one that nearly destroyed Greece. “Greece's whole debt was 300 billion euros. France is 3.6 trillion euros. That's more than 10 Greeces combined.”

And even worse, this time, there’s no lifeguard to pull the drowning country out of the deep end of the swimming pool.

America certainly can’t do it, Glenn argues. “We're $40 trillion in debt. For 80 years when the world got in trouble, it always looked at us ... but a lifeguard who can't swim is just another body in the water.”

The truth, he says, is that all the lifeguards are gone.

“What happens when the world can't bail everyone out — when it isn't one small country that lied about the books but three or four of the biggest ones that told the truth but kept spending anyway because they had absolutely no discipline?” he asks.

“Here's what happens. The same thing that happened in Athens, except nobody comes to rescue.”

France, Glenn argues, is a “dress rehearsal” for what could come to America. Between our own debt and the planted “seeds” of the Marxist-Islam coalition, he fears destruction is knocking on our door.

“The good news is the seed is not a harvest,” he says. “Greece came back. 2019, the Greeks voted out the Marxists.”

“The thing you have to remember is Greece had time and had somebody else's money to buy it. We only have ours.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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