The war against ‘normal white America’: Why leftists are trying to kill your president

Yet another disgruntled leftist allegedly resorted to violence over the weekend when he set his sights on President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

It was the third attempt on Trump’s life since his 2024 campaign.

And considering the right has been warning about the left’s obsession with political violence since before the first Trump assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, BlazeTV host John Doyle isn’t surprised.

“Another day, another assassination attempt against President Trump, against conservatives,” Doyle says.

“I don’t like repeating myself. The problem with that is, now we are fresh out of things to say because we covered this during the first Trump assassination attempt, the other 15,000 Trump assassination attempts, the Charlie Kirk assassination, the violence throughout the first Trump administration,” he explains.

And the problem, Doyle warns, is only going to grow.

“If we don’t do something about it, like, yesterday, we’re going to be in a pretty bad position,” he says, especially considering that the left’s path to radicalization is mainstream.

“These people get radicalized by normal media consumption. When right-wing people get radicalized, what does it lead them to do? Get married younger ... spending more time in the gym, putting themselves out there, introducing themselves to people in their community. ... That is what right-wing radicalization looks like,” he explains.

“And you have to go through several rabbit holes to get there. Left-wing radicalization is just spending too much time watching what is put in front of you, and then you declare war on normal white America in the most disgusting and vile and evil iteration possible every single time,” he continues.

And their war against “normal white America” won’t stop until it no longer exists.

“These people will not stop until we are absent from society. Now, I don’t know what that’s going to look like. I don’t know if that means we all get cut off from our libtard friends, our libtard family members,” Doyle says.

“The thing is, though, as these people feel more and more that they are being backed into a corner, they only get more violent,” he explains.

“And despite the fact that people assure me all the time on the internet that Donald Trump is not doing anything for us, well, I guess these people aren’t quite getting the memo, are they?” he asks. “Because they are only talking about killing us more, they are only killing us more, they are only trying to kill us more.”

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