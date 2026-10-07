This government just launched a dating app — face scan and digital ID required

Want a date? Just let your government know everything about you.

It's that simple in Singapore, where a federal agency is now looking to match singles on a government dating site.

'Swipe fatigue ends here.'

With fertility rates decreasing in countries all around the world, ruling parties have long looked to immigration to ensure their bottom line does not suffer, but that doesn't mean they have stopped looking inward as well, especially in Asia.

Singapore's fertility rate has sunk to historic lows, dropping to 0.87 in 2025, down from 1.24 a decade ago, according to local outlet the Straights Times.

In response, Singapore's Government Technology Agency has launched a dating website called FirstDate, which aims to match singles ages 21 to 35.

"Swipe fatigue ends here," the website reads.

Users would receive just one match at a time based on a questionnaire they fill out regarding their interests, habits, values, and preferences in order to "curate matches based on compatibility."

"Receive one match at a time, so you can focus on building a thoughtful connection," the government agency says.

Users get one match per "cycle" — the length of which is unknown — based on a compatibility score, and then both parties have 72 hours to accept the match.

Along with the detailed questionnaire, users submit their contact information and are required to use their government-issued digital ID called Singpass.

Without the digital ID, citizens cannot file taxes or access public services, for example.

Those who use the digital ID are required to submit a face scan in order to "protect your digital identity."

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According to Mashable, the use of the digital ID comes with the promise of there being no fake profiles on the website.

At the same time, FirstDate says that user data and questionnaire responses are handled in accordance with government security standards and will not be monetized or shared with third parties "except where required or permitted by law."

A Singapore government website explains that it works "extensively with Third Parties to deliver services to citizens" and therefore the government data is routinely shared.

In January, the country announced it would allow data to be shared with "trusted external partners" as well, so long as it is for the purposes of public interest. This reportedly includes ethnic nonprofits like the Chinese Development Assistance Council and the Eurasian Association.

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Singapore isn't the first Asian country to have a government-run dating program.

China, Iran, and Japan all have their own service aimed at matching singles.

Do they work?

A 2024 study looked at the validity of government dating services and determined that "there is good reason to believe that dating apps can be powerful tools for social engineering."

Citing China, India, Iran, and Japan, the study said the dating apps address three distinct social problems: "sub-replacement fertility, social polarization, and the spread of genetic diseases," the latter referring to incest.

Applications for FirstDate are closing fast, with the website giving applicants until October 5 to submit their information.

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