Trump finally shut down this tech giant's America-last hiring policy

The Trump administration recently targeted Microsoft over its use of foreign-worker visas, accusing the tech giant of laying off thousands of American employees while continuing to recruit overseas. It is a confrontation long overdue.

Firing thousands of citizens via HR emails while simultaneously begging the government for new workers from overseas is a shameless business model. Microsoft axed 6,000 domestic workers last year. During that same period, the company snagged 6,300 H-1B visas and secured nearly 3,000 green cards. The corporate PR department insists that these filings were mostly routine extensions for current staff, but that claim deserves plenty of scrutiny. A company liquidating its domestic workforce should be forced to stand in the light and explain why its foreign hiring machinery runs at full speed. Corporate entities love to wrap themselves in the American flag when asking for tax credits, then toss it in the trash the moment cheap foreign labor offers a marginally better quarterly margin.

A cruel joke played on middle-class taxpayers.

Washington let giant technology conglomerates dictate national labor policy for decades. Keith Sonderling at the Department of Labor noted that the handful of tech companies under scrutiny have requested nearly 3 million foreign workers since 2009. That figure represents a massive structural exploit rather than a temporary patch for specialized talent shortages. Successive presidential administrations treated Silicon Valley’s hiring wish lists like Holy Scripture. Bureaucrats took corporate claims of talent scarcity at face value and ignored the economic incentives driving the requests. Executive suites realized long ago that importing a workforce is far more profitable than paying local market rates. Washington finally stopped treating corporate convenience as a national strategy, and the current administration deserves genuine credit for that.

The psychological mechanics of the H-1B system offer a rather sobering look at corporate control. JD Vance ruffled feathers by calling visa holders indentured servants. The language may be slightly hyperbolic, but the overall thesis is sound. When an H-1B worker loses his job, a 60-day countdown to deportation begins immediately. That legal sword of Damocles hanging over an employee's neck instantly changes the workplace dynamic. A worker bound to his employer by immigration status rarely complains about mandatory overtime. He doesn't challenge executive decisions. He doesn't demand aggressive pay raises. Tech giants proudly parade their progressive credentials, yet they actively cultivate a workforce rendered docile by the threat of exile.

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American graduates spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on computer science degrees, only to find the door to entry locked. Families take on crippling debt. Students live on cheap noodles for four years, and young engineers enter the market ready to build software. Tech giants bypass those local graduates entirely, claiming that the domestic talent pool is inadequate. Some hyper-specialized roles genuinely require rare global experts, but the vast majority of visa requests cover standard engineering roles that local graduates can easily perform. Corporate recruiters simply prefer candidates who can’t easily quit for a competitor down the street. Expecting American citizens to fund higher education while big tech imports entry-level labor is a cruel joke played on middle-class taxpayers.

Silicon Valley insists on enjoying every benefit of American society while rejecting every basic duty to American workers. Microsoft relies on government-funded basic research and capital markets protected by American law. The moment public officials ask Microsoft to prioritize domestic hiring, executives cry foul and lecture the public on global competitiveness. It’s all very rich and incredibly infuriating.

Global corporations want American security without American allegiance. A company is entirely free to operate in foreign markets. It is not entitled to use the federal government as a low-cost staffing agency.

Federal immigration policy exists to protect the host country, not to maximize the net profit of a software monopoly. For decades, the system placed the entire burden of proof on the domestic worker. The American engineer had to prove he was worthy of employment while tech firms enjoyed automatic access to foreign talent pools. Reversing that burden forces corporations to prove actual domestic labor shortages before printing more visas. Federal policy must serve the public interest, not act as a perpetual subsidy for corporate HR departments.

America simply cannot beat economic rivals like China by treating domestic talent development as a low-priority chore. Building AI models requires long-term investment in local universities. It demands apprenticeships and specialized training programs. Relying on foreign labor indefinitely removes any incentive for tech companies to invest in domestic talent. Corporations treat American workers as disposable assets to be cut during lean quarters and ignored during rapid expansions. The country can’t maintain a technological edge when its primary economic powerhouses treat their own citizens as financial liabilities.

The ongoing showdown between federal regulators and Microsoft signals a necessary break from too many years of corporate welfare masquerading as immigration policy. The federal government finally called Silicon Valley's bluff, forcing executives to justify why they handed thousands of pink slips to local workers while international recruitment desks stayed open around the clock. American labor laws should benefit the people living under them, not the balance sheets of multinational corporations. It turns out corporations can survive without unlimited access to cheap imported labor, and watching them scramble to justify their hiring practices should satisfy anyone who believes American workers must always come first.