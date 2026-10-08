Patriots QB reveals he has taken classes in conspiracy theories — and there's one major US event he is skeptical about

The 24-year-old quarterback for the New England Patriots may be only a couple of years removed from college, but he has still had plenty of time to look into conspiracy theories.

In fact, his time in college actually academically contributed to his knowledge of mysterious events.

'I took a conspiracy class in college.'

Drake Maye spent 2021-2023 at North Carolina and revealed in a recent interview that he has been doing some heavy reading.

Not only did he graduate from college early, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft earned All-ACC Academic Team honors in 2023 and graduated with a 3.2 GPA.

On Monday, the quarterback let the hosts at WEEI 93.7 FM in on his own secret: "I took a conspiracy class in college."

This meant that Maye was prepared when he was asked by a fan which "wild conspiracy theory" does he rather believe in.

Maye prefaced his answer by saying that he didn't want to get too controversial on the air, and after remarking on the thick New England accent of the caller, he replied: "I don't know about the moon [landing], you know?"

Maye's answer had one radio host elated, who felt he was now in lockstep with his local quarterback.

"I think it's —" Maye began as he pondered the theory. "I can see back in the day of why we would put on the mask if we went there, but I'm not really sure 200% if we went there or not. I wouldn't say I'm leaning one way or the other. I just know I'm a little bit skeptical."

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The Huntersville, North Carolina, native seemed fairly well versed in conspiracy theories overall. While Maye said he is "not 200% sure" of the validity of the lunar landing, he did have the opportunity to participate in other wild discussions in college, too.

"Hitler being alive" was another theory Maye recalled hearing in the classroom, and "are birds real?" was another.

Maye described those as "some of the classic ones that you hear about."

The host rejoiced in Maye's apparent revelations and said he believed director Stanley Kubrick was behind the camera for the moon-landing hoax.

But the radio personalities did have questions about Maye's knowledge on birds being fake. Maye answered with the following: "Just, like, the government has a say in some of the, you know, things, you know, birds flying around and whether they're videoing or listening or something along the lines of that."

Fair enough.

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HUM Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Belief in the 1969 lunar landing depends heavily on time and geographical location.

While some outlets reported that Americans' doubt in the lunar landings exploded in the 1970s, those numbers cannot be substantiated and may connect public sentiment to the release of the 1978 film "Capricorn One," which focuses on a faked mission to Mars.

A 1999 Gallup poll showed that just 6% of Americans thought the moon landing was faked.

Across the Atlantic, 52% of more than a thousand British people polled in 2016 said the landing was faked.

As for the other side of the Cold War, in 2000, 28% of respondents in a Russian survey said they thought America never went to the moon. Interestingly, 16% said they had never heard of American astronauts landing on the moon in 1969.

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