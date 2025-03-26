Ivanka Trump appears in promo video for martial arts gym, revealing she has a blue belt in Brazilian jujitsu

Ivanka Trump appeared in a promotional video for Valente Brothers jujitsu and demonstrated a series of martial arts and self-defense techniques.

The video showed the president's daughter performing chokes, armbars, throws, and even defense against a knife-wielding attacker.

Appearing in the video were instructors Joaquim, Pedro, and Gui Valente, operators of the North Miami Beach gym that Trump has talked about for at least a year.

"Jiu-Jitsu is more than a martial art. Rooted in tradition and guided by the 753 Code, it builds physical confidence, mental clarity, and emotional balance," the business wrote with the accompanied video.

The 753 Code is a philosophy promoted by the gym owners that reflects their own Samurai-like code, which they believe promotes a balanced life, "physically, emotionally and mentally."

The 14-point philosophy is as follows: rectitude, courage, benevolence, awareness, respect, balance, honesty, exercise, flow, honor, nutrition, loyalty, rest, hygiene, and positivity.

Ivanka Trump with her children outside their jujitsu class in 2024. Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Trump has discussed the philosophy publicly before, particularly on the "Lex Fridman Podcast" in a video promoted by the jujitsu gym.

"It's the mind, body, and soul, effectively," Trump said about the code. "The kids can only advance and get their stripes if they internalize this."

The 43-year-old said her children have memorized the code and often position their life events against it in terms of whether or not their actions have adhered to the philosophy.

"It's a framework, much like religion is, in our house ... it's a framework to discuss things that happen in their life, large and small. It has been beautiful."

Athletics have been in the spotlight under the Trump administration in addition to the president's connection with the UFC through its CEO Dana White.

In fact, it was widely reported that FBI Director Kash Patel suggested cross training with UFC entities to promote physical fitness and self-defense among FBI agents. UFC fan favorite Justin Gaethje actually took the director up on his offer and put his name in the hat to be one of the fighters who could help train agents.

As well, the president's granddaughter Kai Trump has become popular in the golf world and has committed to the University of Miami this year on an athletic scholarship. Kai Trump has been seen on the golf course with top-ranked golfers like Scottie Scheffler, while President Trump has continued his ongoing relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods.

Woods recently went public with the information that he is dating Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife.

