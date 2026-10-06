It's official: CNN has a new boss as Paramount and Warner Bros. complete blockbuster merger

The banners were already changed on Tuesday morning when Skydance's Paramount completed its massive merger with Warner Bros.

Skydance proudly lists on its website that its newly acquired brands include CBS News, HBO, and, of course, CNN.

CNN's crew seemingly fears that Bari Weiss — whom Paramount appointed as CBS News editor in chief in 2025 — will be given similar powers to oversee CNN.

The massive $110 billion takeover seemed like it might never happen, even amid claims that Skydance and CEO David Ellison were open to moving their $30 billion in operations out of state if California blocked the deal.

On Tuesday morning, though, the Skydance-Paramount vs. Warner Bros.-Discovery era quickly came to an end, re-emerging as "Skydance," per the AP.

The merger means the company controls brands like BET, MTV, HBO Max, Comedy Central, and more, all under the same banner.

This will, of course, include popular news programs like "60 Minutes" from CBS, "Anderson Cooper 360" on CNN, and "The Daily Show" from Comedy Central.

Much of the trepidation ahead of the merger has come from CNN, where staffers reportedly fear "programming and personnel changes could be driven by politics."

RELATED: Mood at CNN is 'like a funeral' over looming Paramount takeover

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CNN chief media analyst Brian Stelter did not dispute those claims in an interview with the Wrap, but said journalists "value stability just like people in every other line of work."

A CNN staffer told Variety that it would be "an enormous loss and disruption" to "shuffle leadership for the umpteenth time in the midst — finally — of reshaping the business."

Another CNN staffer said that there was a strong concern that Paramount executives "don't know or don't care" about managing a news corporation for profit, the outlet reported.

"I don't have glimmers of hope and don't see reasons for any," the staffer said, according to Variety.

CNN's crew seemingly fears that Bari Weiss — whom Paramount appointed as CBS News editor in chief in 2025 — will be given similar powers to oversee CNN. Weiss is seen as too conservative for left-wing outlets, as she has criticized the Women's March, questioned the idea that America is fascist, and is pro-Israel.

RELATED: Another $30 billion could leave California as state stands in the way of a massive corporate merger

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In a press release, Ellison called the merger "a historic day, not just for Skydance but for our entire industry."

"Our focus now turns to the future: building a company that empowers creatives, entertains audiences, and rewards shareholders," he went on.

Last week, Ellison commented that Paramount and Warner Bros. coming together wasn't a "rewriting" of history, but rather gives the studios "a more powerful engine."

"We have big goals for Skydance, and we intend to pursue them with passion, imagination, and a willingness to take smart risks," Ellison added.

To help control all of their new, major entities, Ellison recently announced Ynon Kreiz as his co-CEO.

Kreiz, who was born and raised in Israel, left his post as chairman and CEO of Mattel after eight years to fulfill the new role. He was also the chairman and CEO of Fox Kids Europe from 1997 to 2002.

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