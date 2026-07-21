19-year-old encouraged minor girl to commit suicide and film it as part of 'nihilist' online child sextortion cult

A 19-year-old Texas man was sentenced to decades in prison for his part in a horrific "nihilist" online child sex extortion cult, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

The online networks labeled as "nihilistic violent extremist" groups by the Justice Department seek to push society toward collapse and chaos by corrupting and exploiting vulnerable groups online, including young children.

'These groups ultimately seek nothing less than the destruction of our society.'

Alexis Aldair Chavez targeted victims under the online names Zack and Zack8884 as part of the 8884 network, which is related to the better-known 764 online cult.

In 2023, Chavez and a co-conspirator tried to make a minor female kill herself by overdosing on pills. They intended to record the suicide and then use the media to increase their status within the 8884 group.

Later, Chavez and the minor victim compelled another female to "strip naked on camera, cut herself, and engage in sexual acts."

Another victim was extorted into cutting the word "Zack" into herself.

Around Dec. 2023, Chavez and a co-conspirator coerced a female victim to torture and kill a cat on a video call and also to cut her own tongue.

Another victim was made to light her arm on fire on a recorded video chat in the 8884 channel and let it burn through the skin into her flesh.

Another female victim was made to drink her own urine and attempt to overdose on pills.

In Jan. 2024, Chavez coerced a minor female to commit "sexually obscene activities and other egregious acts."

He was arrested in Oct. 2024 and pleaded guilty in Dec. 2025 to one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of racketeering.

In July, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison, restitution of $10,000, and lifetime supervised release.

The Justice Dept. says it will continue to pursue the NVE groups and stop them from coercing victims into acts of "self-mutilation, online and in-person sexual acts, harm to animals, sexual exploitation of siblings and others, acts of violence, threats of violence, suicide, and murder."

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"Chavez's crimes reveal the ruthless exploitation and manipulation at the core of NVE groups," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said in the press release.

“These organizations target children as part of their broader mission to spread terror," he added. "These groups ultimately seek nothing less than the destruction of our society. NSD will use every resource at its disposal to identify and prosecute 764-linked criminality and to protect the most innocent among us from these predators."

Experts warn parents to monitor their children's online activity and limit or completely restrict their access to online apps and websites.