Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino to retire — soon: Report

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino is reportedly retiring from federal service after having left Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota, according to two sources CBS News described as "directly familiar with his decision."

Bovino has been serving as the chief patrol agent of the El Centro sector on the U.S.-Mexico border and has been praised by immigration hawks who approved of his aggressive tactics to enforce federal law.

'Politicians are laying blame at the feet of law enforcement instead of looking in the mirror at how they have fueled the hatred and violent attacks.'

He is expected to retire at the end of the month, the sources said.

"The greatest honor of my entire life was to work alongside Border Patrol agents on the border and in the interior of the United States in some of the most challenging conditions the agency has ever faced," Bovino said to Breitbart News.

He faced heated criticism from the left after anti-ICE activists Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed during separate incidents involving federal agents in Minneapolis.

Bovino left Minneapolis and was replaced with border czar Tom Homan, who eventually drew down the operation after reaching an agreement with local officials.

After Bovino returned to California, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said he and other federal officers were under criminal investigation over their actions in Minnesota.

"Our [Transparency and Accountability Project] team is actively investigating 17 incidents that have been brought to our attention by the community, including Gregory Kent Bovino's actions near Mueller Park on January 21," Moriarty said in a statement earlier in the month.

On the date cited by Moriarty, Bovino was captured on video tossing a canister of chemical irritants at anti-ICE protesters.

DHS responded to Moriarty's investigations with a fiery statement.

"This does nothing to make Minnesota safer. Enforcing federal immigration laws is a clear federal responsibility. ... Politicians are laying blame at the feet of law enforcement instead of looking in the mirror at how they have fueled the hatred and violent attacks we are seeing against federal law enforcement officers," a DHS spokesperson said.

RELATED: Gregory Bovino and other federal agents under criminal investigation by Minneapolis county attorney

Bovino released a video statement praising federal immigration officers after his release from Minnesota.

"I'm very proud of what you, the mean green machine, are doing in Minneapolis right now, just like you've done it across the United States over these past tough nine months," he said in the video from Mount Rushmore.

"I also want you to know that I've got your back, now and always — I love you, I support you, and I salute you," he added.