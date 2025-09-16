Vindicated: Nurse cleared of wrongdoing after exposing doctor who allegedly cheered Charlie Kirk assassination — and resigned

A New Jersey nurse has been cleared of any wrongdoing after reportedly being previously suspended for an incident involving a doctor allegedly celebrating the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Lexi Kuenzle, a 33-year-old nurse at Englewood Hospital, claimed she was near the nurses' station when news broke that Kirk was shot in the neck at a college event in Utah.



'It's mind-blowing to me. I was so angry and upset.'

According to the New York Post, a shocked Kuenzle exclaimed, "Oh my God! That’s terrible! I love him!"

However, surgeon Dr. Matthew Jung allegedly cheered on the fatal shooting of Kirk in front of multiple nurses and a patient.

"I hate Charlie Kirk. He had it coming. He deserved it," Jung reportedly proclaimed.

On Monday, Kuenzle appeared on "Fox & Friends" with her attorney, John-Paul Deol of the Dhillon Law Group.

"He was standing there, celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk, saying how ‘he deserved it,’ he hated Charlie Kirk, and ‘he had it coming to him,'" Kuenzle said.

"It's mind-blowing to me. I was so angry and upset."

After Jung realized he had offended his co-workers, he reportedly offered to buy lunch for the department.

Kuenzle wrote on Instagram, "You are sick and I'm not [gonna] sit back and hear it."

She also lambasted the surgeon as a "disgrace."

Kuenzle reported Jung's alleged concerning remarks to the hospital's management. She claimed that she was suspended for blowing the whistle on the doctor. However, Kuenzle was later vindicated after an investigation by the hospital. Meanwhile, Jung reportedly resigned.

Englewood Health told Blaze News, "Consistent with protocol and best practices, Englewood Health diligently investigated the Sept. 10 incident that occurred between a doctor and a nurse in a patient care area."

Englewood Health noted that Jung resigned and that Kuenzle is "expected to work her scheduled shifts."



"The nurse was never fired; was never told she would be fired by Englewood Hospital; and will not miss any pay as part of our review of this matter," the spokesperson said.

"Englewood Health is committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all," the statement concluded.

Jung is no longer listed on the Englewood Health website. A LinkedIn profile with the surgeon's name has been deleted.

The Post reported that Kuenzle filed a lawsuit in Bergen County Superior Court against the hospital, Jung, and others. The lawsuit argued that Kuenzle was wrongfully suspended.

"[Kuenzle] had the audacity to question how Dr. Jung can comply with the Hippocratic Oath’s and the American Medical Association’s Code of Medical Ethics while celebrating the murder of a non-violent Christian speaker who was on a college campus," the lawsuit states.

Kuenzle did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

As Blaze News reported on Monday, Vice President JD Vance urged conservatives to call out those who celebrate Kirk's assassination.

"When you see someone celebrating Charlie's murder, call them out. Hell, call their employer," Vance said on the "Charlie Kirk Show." "We don't believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility. And there is no civility in the celebration of political assassination."

