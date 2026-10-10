Florida mom goes to pick up her 2 young children from their father to find his door ajar — and horrific sight inside

The mayor of Cocoa in Florida is asking for prayers and support for a mother in his community who suffered a horrific loss on Wednesday.

The mother called 911 after going to pick up her children, ages 5 and 7 years old, at their father's home because it was her turn to have custody, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

'The children's mother, Olivia, tells me she wants everybody to know how much she loved these babies and how amazing they are.'

She found the two children and the father dead.

"The door was partially ajar, and she went inside and found all three deceased," said Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier IV.

Police believe the father killed the two children and then committed suicide.

The man was identified as 37-year-old Joseph Kyle Dingwall, and the two children were identified as Aria Dingwall and Remy Dingwall.

The man was captured on surveillance video pacing around, according to police.

Police also indicated that they had been called out to the home in 11 previous incidents.

A neighbor who lives across the street from the home told WESH-TV that he heard two gunshots the previous night but that he neglected to call police.

"Two gunshots. Two clear gunshots, and it was 12.20 a.m., midnight," Marcos Garcia said.

WESH reported that it was unclear whether the gunshot noises came from the house.

The children's mother spoke to WESH reporter Gail Paschall-Brown on Thursday.

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"The children's mother, Olivia, tells me she wants everybody to know how much she loved these babies and how amazing they are," Paschall-Brown said.

"We ask that you continue to hold them up in prayer, show support and love because tough times don't always last; tough people do," Mayor Michael C. Blake said about the woman's family.

WESH said it was the fourth apparent murder-suicide incident in southern Florida in the past few days.

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