Costi Hinn makes history at Share the Arrows, urges wives to be 'crowns'

As the nephew of televangelist Benny Hinn, Costi Hinn grew up inside the prosperity gospel and Word of Faith world. In 2013, while preparing to preach on Jesus’ healing of a man at the pool of Bethesda, he studied a John MacArthur commentary, and the faith-healing formula he had believed and preached for years began to unravel. By 2017, he was publicly repudiating the prosperity gospel and embracing Reformed theology.

Today he is the teaching pastor of Shepherd’s House Bible Church in Chandler, Arizona, a Reformed church he helped plant in 2022, and founder and president of the online ministry For the Gospel.

At Allie Beth Stuckey’s third annual Share the Arrows — a women’s conference built to equip Christian women with sound doctrine and to stand with believers under cultural fire — Hinn became the first man to take a teaching slot at the event.

From the stage, Hinn spoke on the difference between a wife who is “the crown of her husband” from Proverbs 12:4 and the one who is contentious, as warned about in numerous verses from Proverbs.

“God has given you a divine calling. You have a responsibility, and it’s not to control everybody else and control every other outcome,” he said. “It is to first and foremost be under the submission that you’re called to be under Christ and to be self-controlled.”

A marriage, he warned, is often “the enemy’s number-one target” because so many other things — parenting, education, and politics — flow “downstream from the home.”

What determines the health of a home, he argued, is the state of the marriage.

“If you have an unhealthy marriage, the devil is going to wreak havoc in so many other areas of your life,” Hinn warned.

Much of a marriage’s health, Hinn said, rises or falls with the wife.

“The greatest benefactor of [a woman’s] ministry,” Hinn preached, “is actually not the world, not the school system, not the arenas” of the world; it’s her “husband.”

“An excellent wife — a woman of high character, of strength, and of valor, and of dignity — this woman, she is the crown of her husband.”

He contrasted this godly woman with the “contentious woman,” whom the book of Proverbs compares to the “continual dripping of rain” and “rottenness in [her husband’s] bones.”

Hinn listed multiple ways wives “drip” on their husbands, including sarcasm, condescension, public shaming, comparing him to other men, being controlling and demanding, and holding past mistakes against him, among others.

There are four truths, he said, every wife needs to know:

“Every wife is building or breaking her home.” “A contentious wife tears down her husband and her home.” “Contentiousness is a heart issue; it’s not a husband issue.” “An excellent wife is the crown of her husband.”

Hinn concluded with a powerful reminder that the days are fleeting, but the ministry of wives and mothers is eternal.

“[The home] is your ministry. … God gave you it, and all He wanted you to do is to relish in it and enjoy it. Sit in the mess, and know that in the mess, that’s the ministry.”

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