Erika Kirk will attend State of the Union and be featured in Trump's speech

Among the many guests at President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address of his second term will be the widow of Charlie Kirk, according to the Daily Wire.

Erika Kirk took the reins of her husband's company, Turning Point USA, after his assassination in Utah and has become a leading voice in the pro-Trump movement.

'She has risen to the occasion with grace, dignity, and a lot of hard work.'

"President Trump has been a source of strength for Erika, constantly checking in with her over the last five months, and Erika is incredibly honored to be invited by the president to attend tonight’s State of the Union,” said TPUSA spokesman Matt Shupe to the Daily Wire.

"Erika has been thrust into an enormously important role by fate and tragedy and because Charlie chose her should the horrible moment ever come, and she has risen to the occasion with grace, dignity, and a lot of hard work."

Kirk surprised many at her husband's memorial in September by publicly forgiving the man accused of the killing.

"That young man, that young man," she said. "On the Cross, Our Savior said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.’ That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do."

She added, "The answer to hate is not hate. The answer, we know, from the gospel is love and always love."

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man accused of killing Charlie Kirk, is facing numerous charges, including murder, after his family reportedly persuaded him to turn himself in to law enforcement. Many suspect that his relationship with a trans-identifying man was part of the alleged motivation for the political violence.

Mrs. Kirk's elevation to lead TPUSA has also led to some unhinged conspiracy theories accusing her of participating in an operation to kill her husband.

