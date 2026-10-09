Iowa poll SHOCK: Pollster admits how it skewed key race results toward Democrats when GOP really leads

Skepticism is mounting about the narrative that a blue wave is set to crash in the midterms. There are, after all, signs that the pollsters may have once again greatly missed the mark.

In a move sure to further shake Democrat confidence, one outfit has openly second-guessed its weighting processes and whether recent polls have properly captured Republican sentiment.

'People want to see the predictive accuracy of the poll,' [but] 'polls can't really do that.'

State Navigate, a nonpartisan organization that engages in election forecasting and public polling, noted on Tuesday that it conducted a poll last week in an Iowa state Senate district that President Donald Trump won by 21 points in 2024 but that flipped to a Democrat in a January 2025 special election.

The polling outfit contacted over 400 likely voters in the district and initially found that Democrat state Sen. Mike Zimmer had a three-point lead over Republican challenger Joe Stutting and that in the Iowa governor's race, Democrat Rob Sand was five points ahead of Republican Zachary Lahn.

These results left the pollsters suspicious.

"We noticed two problems in our survey: 1. There are more likely Trump voters who are lying about their 2024 vote for the president than anywhere else we’ve polled, and 2. Even accounting for this, rural Republicans in Iowa are difficult to reach," said the polling outfit.

A similar miss resulted in humiliation and a career change in 2024 for J. Ann Selzer, whose November 2024 poll showed then-Vice President Kamala Harris with a three-point lead over Trump in Iowa. Trump ultimately ended up winning the state by over 13 points.

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The pollster found that fewer respondents recalled having voted for Trump in 2024 than likely actually had voted for him and noted in an analysis that has since been reworded, "Donald Trump carried SD-35 by 21 points in 2024, but in our standard version of this poll, which isn't weighted to recalled vote, likely voters recall a Trump win of just 7 points."

Because of the discrepancy, the pollster ran the results again. However, this time, pollsters weighted answers so that 2024 recall votes more closely resembled the actual heavily pro-Trump results from two years ago. Working on the apparent presumption that Democrats are poised to fare better this cycle, the pollsters then shifted every region roughly five points toward Democrats.

Despite the blue shift, this change in weighting produced a red result — a red result that was partially hidden by an error in the pollster's analysis that also skewed toward the Democrat. The analysis said Zimmer was up by two points, when the weighted poll actually showed a two-point lead for Republican Joe Stutting.

Chaz Nuttycombe, executive director of State Navigate, confirmed the analysis error to Blaze News.

The weighted survey also found Lahn and Sand tied in the governor's race with 45% each.

"That still bodes well for Democrats given the Republican lean of this district, but a 5-point difference shows how weighting decisions can change the outcome," wrote the pollster in the analysis. "Our experience polling this competitive race raises concerns similar to Echelon Insight’s Patrick Ruffini’s: Republicans, particularly rural Republicans in Iowa, are very unresponsive to surveys, at least for now."

"The real surprise here is someone actually admitted a mistake," BlazeTV host and Iowa native Steve Deace told Blaze News. "That’s rare these days."

"Rural voters have always been the toughest to poll, but throw in how reticent Trump supporters justifiably are to respond to polls mostly from outlets who lie daily about them and Trump, and now you know why Trump has outperformed his Midwest polling every election cycle," continued Deace. "Assuming most of these public polls aren’t just Democrat ops, of course."

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This is hardly the first splash of cold water to land on Democrats' hopes and dreams.

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten suggested last week that Republicans in Midwest races may once again be poised to outperform polls — and that if they do so, as they did in 2018 and 2024, then "there's a very, very strong chance that Republicans hold on to the United States Senate, even if Democrats win in places they don't historically win in, like Texas."

Concerns, particularly on the left, that pollsters are missing the mark again have prompted Emerson College director of polling Spencer Kimball to go on defense.

Kimball recently told the NH Journal podcast that the polling industry "has never been stronger. Our analysis has never been stronger."

Kimball emphasized, however, that while "people want to see the predictive accuracy of the poll," "polls can't really do that."

"Sometimes they’ll fall on the right side, and sometimes they come up a little light on that side," continued Kimball. "But generally speaking, they fall within that range about 90 percent of the time."

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