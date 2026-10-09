J6 committee's star witness Cassidy Hutchinson may soon reap the whirlwind

The Jan. 6 Select Committee's star witness who milked her time in the limelight for a book deal may soon be visited by consequence for casting shade on President Donald Trump with seemingly tall tales.

Cassidy Hutchinson, the former assistant to previous Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, was reportedly referred by House Republicans earlier this year to the Justice Department for criminal charges.

'On information and belief, the Justice Department assigned its Civil Rights division to investigate Ms. Hutchinson for potential prosecution and has convened a grand jury.'

Sources told Punchbowl News' Laura Weiss this week that the DOJ is now pursuing a federal criminal indictment against Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, whom the president apparently suspected of being "a total phony and 'leaker,'" was accused in a December 2024 congressional report of committing "perjury when she lied under oath to the Select Committee" and of "secretly communicating" with the former vice chair of the J6 committee, ex-Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.), with regard to her testimony.

In 2022, Meadows' former staffer sat for six transcribed interviews and one publicized hearing with the J6 committee. Hutchinson evidently provided the committee with something in her fourth closed-door interview that they wanted to put on full blast.

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Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Just days later, Hutchinson was put on the stand to tell the sensational tale of how Trump got into a scuffle with a Secret Service agent and attempted to wrest control of the presidential limousine after his Jan. 6, 2021, speech at the Ellipse.

She did not witness the alleged incident firsthand but claimed to have heard about it from Tony Ornato, Trump's former White House deputy chief of staff — a claim Ornato has denied.

Not only did the J6 committee entertain what even former special counsel Jack Smith regarded as "secondhand hearsay." They had Hutchinson testify without bothering to first interview other witnesses who may have provided contradictory testimony, including the two Secret Service agents featured in her story who weren't interviewed until months later, according to a March 2024 report from the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight.

The March 2024 report noted that the testimony of four White House employees that was redacted and suppressed "directly contradicts claims made by Cassidy Hutchinson and by the Select Committee in the Final Report."

The December 2024 congressional report, prepared at the direction of Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), asserted that "Hutchinson’s willingness to testify under oath to these demonstrably false claims proves her unreliability as a witness."

The Trump administration has not forgotten about Hutchinson.

Hutchinson's attorneys noted in an August court filing, "Prosecution (and further persecution) for her past testimony is not merely speculative. It is a present looming threat. On information and belief, the Justice Department assigned its Civil Rights division to investigate Ms. Hutchinson for potential prosecution and has convened a grand jury targeting Ms. Hutchinson for criminal indictment."

A federal grand jury was empaneled earlier this week to hear evidence about Hutchinson's testimony to Congress, sources familiar with the DOJ's probe told the New York Post.

The White House referred Blaze News to the DOJ for comment. Neither the DOJ nor Hutchinson's legal representatives immediately responded to Blaze News' requests for comment.

News of movement on a potential criminal indictment comes weeks after a federal judge dismissed the defamation lawsuit brought by former Hutchinson lawyer Stefan Passantino against a law professor who accused him of coaching Hutchinson "to lie" during her depositions before the J6 committee.

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