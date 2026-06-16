LGBT activist who defiled Yosemite's El Capitan with 'trans' flag just got some BAD NEWS

A probationary wildlife biologist for Yosemite National Park lost her job last year after perverting an American landmark in protest of the Trump administration's reality-affirming policies regarding gender.

Furious over her visitation by consequence for covering the side of El Capitan on May 20, 2025, with a giant trans-activist flag, Shannon Joslin painted herself as a victim and took legal action.

'You have failed to demonstrate acceptable conduct.'

Joslin, a "nonbinary"-identifying woman, first complained to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, asking it to halt her termination.

When the OSC denied her request, Joslin asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to force the National Park Service to reinstate her; to bar the Trump administration from enforcing park regulations against her for "speech supportive of trans rights"; and to award her damages.

Her case was transferred to a federal court in California, where U.S. District Judge Jennifer Thurston, a Biden appointee, delivered the LGBT activist some bad news on Friday.

While adopting a sympathetic tone and referring to Joslin using her preferred "they/them" pronouns, Thurston dismissed the LGBT activist's employment-related claims and requests for relief, explaining that her hands were effectively tied.

"The Court lacks jurisdiction to review Joslin's termination or to offer any related relief, including a reinstatement," wrote the Biden judge.

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"The government claims for its part that Joslin was fired for reasons that had 'nothing to do' with 'speech,'" wrote Thurston. "But the government has another more fundamental and more persuasive point: Under the laws that Congress has passed, and under the legal precedent that a federal trial court must follow, this court does not have authority to decide whether Joslin was fired for unconstitutional or illegal reasons, nor to block a hypothetical criminal case against them."

Joslin hatched the idea to rig a flag on El Capitan as a "statement in support of trans people," then worked with other radicals to "stake out the technical logistics of fixing a sizable flag to the rock face," according to her original complaint.

She told Climbing.com, "Calling congressmen and writing representatives feels like yelling into the void. We have this f**king microphone that is El Cap."

Wyn Wiley, a drag queen who goes by "Pattie Gonia," partook in the protest and said in a May 22, 2025, propaganda video featuring clips of Joslin securing the flag, "The Trump administration and transphobes would love to have you believe that being trans is unnatural."

"Call it a protest; call it a celebration," continued Wiley. "We are bringing elevation to liberation."

Months after transforming the rock formation into a "microphone" for gender ideologues, Joslin received notice indicating that she was out of a job effective Aug. 12, 2025.

The letter provided a reminder that the purpose of the two-year trial period — which started for Joslin on Sept. 10, 2023 — is to "determine whether newly appointed Federal employees are suitable for successful service in the areas of conduct and performance."

"During your trial period, you have failed to demonstrate acceptable conduct," continued the letter. "Specifically, on or about May 20, 2025, you participated in a small group demonstration in an area outside the designated protest and demonstration area without permit as required by 36 CFR 2.51 and thus circumvented rules applicable to all park visitors."

Following the dismissal of Joslin's complaint, the Department of the Interior and the NPS have reissued the statement they provided to Blaze News February: "We take the protection of the park's resources and the experience of our visitors very seriously and will not tolerate violations of laws and regulations that impact those resources and experiences."

"Yosemite National Park was designated by Congress to highlight the beautiful natural and cultural features of the area," continued the statement. "No matter the cause, demonstrating without a permit outside of designated First Amendment areas detracts from the visitor experience and the protection of the park. To safeguard the protection of visitors, visitor experiences, and park resources, many demonstrations require a permit."

Unable to draw a salary working as an NPS employee in the park, Joslin is attempting to exploit her termination with an agitprop film about the "complicated relationship between wildlife, food systems, and LGBTQ+ rights."