Kash Patel says 2020 election fraud arrests are 'coming soon'

After 14 months in office, FBI Director Kash Patel has announced that the bureau will be making arrests related to the 2020 presidential election.

President Donald Trump has long said the 2020 election was rigged, tasking Patel with finding any perpetrators of this alleged election fraud. Over a year after Patel took office, the FBI director said arrests would be "coming soon."

'We've got all the information we need.'

"I lived through it, and the media came at me then too," Patel told Fox News Sunday. "That just shows you when you're over the target, you keep pummeling the target, because the media is going to try to pummel you."

"We are not going to take this and have not taken this laying down," Patel added. "We did already indict former Director [Jim] Comey, and that's going through the judicial process."

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Comey was indicted in September 2025 for allegedly making false statements to Congress and for obstructing a congressional proceeding, citing Comey's testimony during a 2020 hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Department of Justice zeroed in on Comey's claim that he had not authorized anyone at the FBI to leak stories to the media about Russiagate, which prosecutors claimed was false. Comey pleaded not guilty to the charges, and a federal judge dismissed the case in November 2025.

"I am never going to let this go," Patel said. "Because they have not only personally attacked the presidency of the United States and President Trump, but they've tried to thwart our elections and rig the entire system."



"That is not something I'm going to allow on my watch."

Although the case against Comey fell through, Patel signaled that there were more arrests coming, claiming the FBI had more than enough information to move forward.

"We've got all the information we need," Patel said about incoming arrests. "We're working with our prosecutors and the Department of Justice under [acting] Attorney General Todd Blanche, and we are going to be making arrests. And it's coming, and I promise you, it's coming soon."

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