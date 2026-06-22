‘Nice job, Karen!’ Spencer Pratt blasts Bass after leftist-run LA seeks help from Texas to fight warehouse fire.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has been battling a blaze at a Boyle Heights cold-storage facility for nearly a week that began when the solar panels on the warehouse’s rooftop caught fire.

Former mayoral challenger Spencer Pratt criticized Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for cutting the LAFD’s budget and noted that the warehouse had previously been the site of a solar panel fire in 2024.

'Interior storage rack systems remain in place and are supporting portions of the collapsed roof, creating complex and unstable conditions that require a cautious and methodical approach.'

“This same warehouse had a solar panel fire 2 years ago," Pratt wrote in a social media post. He claimed that Bass "slashed the LAFD budget and now they can’t stop it, and it’s spewing out heavy metals into the lungs of Boyle Heights folks for a week straight."

"Nice job, Karen!” he added.

Officials have reported that air monitoring results show no toxic chemicals or hazards beyond those expected in normal fire smoke.

Pratt further criticized the city’s leadership for having to “bring in resources from TEXAS to manage a single structure fire” after LAFD Chief Jaime Moore stated that the city was bringing in water cannons from Texas.

RELATED: ‘Reckless negligence’: Spencer Pratt announces he’s ‘teaming up’ with Karen Bass’ brother who sued his sister over Palisades fire

Etienne LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images

The fire prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Bass to issue emergency declarations on Saturday.

Newsom’s office stated that the fire has “produced significant smoke and particulate matter that may affect air quality in surrounding neighborhoods.”

“The City and County have opened spaces for families seeking relief from the smoke, and we will continue working around the clock and doing everything possible to put this fire out completely,” Bass stated.

Operations at several schools in the area were temporarily relocated due to ongoing air quality concerns, the Los Angeles Times reported.

RELATED: 'It's war': Spencer Pratt says he'll keep working to save Los Angeles — and claims to have damaging evidence

Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The LAFD provided an update on Sunday stating that fire crews had made “significant progress,” but noted that the “building’s construction continues to present operational challenges.”

“Interior storage rack systems remain in place and are supporting portions of the collapsed roof, creating complex and unstable conditions that require a cautious and methodical approach,” the LAFD wrote.

“Smoke conditions have improved significantly and are expected to continue improving as firefighters make progress extinguishing the fire. Although smoke conditions are trending in a positive direction, intermittent increases in smoke may occur as crews open walls and other concealed spaces to locate and extinguish hidden fire,” it continued.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!