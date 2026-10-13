Pope Leo has cancer, Vatican says

The Vatican said Tuesday that Pope Leo XIV was diagnosed with lung cancer after surgery to remove a lung nodule.

The Holy See Press Office released a statement from Dr. Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora at Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, Italy.

'As he is admitted to the hospital, we accompany him with our prayers. ... We are also deeply grateful for his teaching, which urges us to place the dignity of every person at the center.'

"As planned, the Holy Father underwent thoracic surgery. To ensure a radical resection, the lower lobe of his right lung was removed using a video-assisted technique," the doctors said.

"An intraoperative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, as suspected from the preoperative examinations. ... The operation was successful, and there were no complications," they added.

The operation lasted about 90 minutes, and the 71-year-old pope awoke normally afterward, the doctors said. He was returned to his 10th-floor hospital room.

Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni said Monday that the pope was expected to stay in the hospital for a week.

"As he is admitted to the hospital, we accompany him with our prayers, mindful of the close bond between our university and the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital Foundation," said Catholic University of the Sacred Heart Rector Elena Beccalli to Vatican News.

"We are also deeply grateful for his teaching, which urges us to place the dignity of every person at the center and to build dialogue and peace," she added.

The removed tissue will be examined in the days after the operation, according to Vatican News.

Bishop John Dolan of the Diocese of Phoenix, Arizona, released a video asking for prayers for the pope.

"We ask that you pray for him, though, and entrust him to our blessed mother, to, of course, Jesus her son, and we ask also that St. Joseph, who is the patron saint of the church, will bless our holy father, that he will continue to serve the church worldwide," he said.

"He has been a true blessing, and we ask that the Lord will bless him as he journeys forth," Dolan added.

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"This is a moment to unite in prayer for the Holy Father, asking Our Lord to grant him healing, strength and a full recovery. Our Lady, Health of the Sick, pray for him," Catholic commentator Mark Lambert said.

Pope Leo XIV is the first American pope in the history of the Catholic church and was selected by the conclave of cardinals in March 2025. Although he was born in Chicago, Illinois, he spent much of his time in Peru.

He was scheduled to visit Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru in November, but it is unclear whether the diagnosis will change those plans.

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