Man shot by ICE in the Bronx — Mamdani demands Trump end all operations in NYC

Democratic New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he called President Donald Trump and will demand the end of all immigration operations in his city after another reported shooting.

Agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement surrounded a car in the Bronx and fired into it, shooting a man, according to Mamdani's version of the incident.

'Get ICE out of our hospitals. Get ICE off our streets. Get ICE away from our children. Abolish ICE.'

The man was reportedly struck by gunfire, and a 5-year-old child in the car was unharmed. The mayor said the incident unfolded in a residential neighborhood of Marble Hill.

"This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation. I have called the President; when we speak I will demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city," he said in a statement on social media.

"I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities. Our thoughts are with the injured New Yorker and his family tonight. We are praying for his recovery," he added.

"Get ICE out of our neighborhoods," Mamdani concluded. "Get ICE out of our hospitals. Get ICE off our streets. Get ICE away from our children. Abolish ICE."

A brief statement from the New York Police Dept. added that the incident occurred at about 4 p.m.

"The NYPD was not involved in the incident and was not on scene at the time of the shooting. The individual who was shot is at a nearby hospital and is currently conscious and receiving medical attention."

Video shows anti-ICE protesters blocking federal vehicles after the shooting.

CBS News reported that the injuries to the man were not life-threatening.

RELATED: Mamdani cites the Quran and quotes Muhammed while announcing order to protect illegal aliens from ICE

Sources told CBS that ICE was attempting to apprehend another person when the man intervened and was subsequently shot.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, also released a statement.

"I've been briefed on this afternoon's shooting involving federal law enforcement agents in the Bronx," she posted on social media. "We expect federal authorities to provide a full and transparent accounting of the circumstances surrounding this incident. New Yorkers deserve to know exactly what happened and why."

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