Texas mom, 42, accused of fatally shooting her 2 sons; cops found victims in separate bedrooms — both were shot in the head

A 42-year-old Texas mother is accused of fatally shooting her two sons last week.

Deputies with the Ellis County Sheriff's Office responded just after 4 a.m. Thursday to the 900 block of Big Sky Drive in Waxahachie after a 911 call reporting an unknown emergency, KXAS-TV reported, citing a sheriff's office news release.

'l shot both my kids.'

When deputies arrived and entered the home, they found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds, the station said.

One victim — identified as Christopher Scott Pitre, 21, of Waxahachie — was pronounced dead at the scene, KXAS reported.

The second victim — a 15-year-old boy — was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the station said, adding that investigators said he later died from his injuries. The family identified the 15-year-old as Brian Pitre, the younger brother of Chris Pitre, KXAS reported.

Deputies also found the victims' mother, Colleen Nichole Lemmon, with non-life-threatening injuries, the station said.

Dispatchers received a 911 call hang-up but got the caller back on the line, KXAS said, citing a probable cause narrative, which added that "a female said all units were needed. Dispatch could not get the caller to clarify what was going on and the caller disconnected again."

Responding deputies said they could hear a woman yelling to get more units, the station said, adding that deputies could see blood on her hands when she looked out a window. Deputies entered the home, asked where the blood came from, and "she said something to the effect of 'l shot both my kids,'" KXAS reported, citing the narrative.

The brothers were found in separate bedrooms with gunshot wounds to the head, the station said.

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Lemmon was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment, KXAS said, adding that after her release from the hospital, Lemmon was booked into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center in Waxahachie.

Lemmon has been charged with two counts of capital murder, the station said. Jail records indicate her bond was set at $2.5 million.

Scott Pitre, the victims' father, told KXAS he had just celebrated Brian's 15th birthday with him at a lake last Sunday and wants to be the voice for justice for his sons.



Their funerals are planned for next week, the station said.

"My deepest sympathies go out to the victims' father, family members, and loved ones involved in this tragic incident," Ellis County Sheriff Brad Norman said in a statement, according to KXAS. "They will remain in our prayers during this difficult time."

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