Tim Walz's no good, really bad day after Trump deports illegal alien child rapist

Rather than walk back his controversial defense of a convicted child rapist who stole into the homeland, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) bemoaned the pedophile's deportation by the Trump administration and emphasized the supposed need not to judge him by his "worst day."

Tou Lue Vang, a 42-year-old illegal alien from Laos, repeatedly raped a young girl over a two-year period, beginning when she was just 10, and in one instance, offered her $10 for her silence, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

'Child molesters are among the classes of criminals most likely to re-offend.'

When interviewed by police, the pedophile reportedly suggested that his child victim was as guilty as he was, and downplayed his horrific child sex crimes as "a cultural thing ... to marry and have sex with girls as young as 12."

Following Vang's conviction for first-degree criminal sexual assault, a Justice Department immigration judge issued the rapist a final order of removal in October 2006. Vang, however, having been given 30 years of probation and no prison time, remained in the country for another two decades. Seeking to rectify this matter, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested and detained Vang on Dec. 10.

The Trump administration's efforts to give the child rapist the boot were frustrated, first when a judge ordered Vang's release in February, and then again on June 10 when — just a week before he was finally set to be deported — Walz joined leftist Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson in voting to pardon the child rapist.

Walz claimed during the pardon meeting that since his days as a child rapist, Vang "has started a family, he's become a critical member of the community, and he has lived a life without any serious criminal violations since that time."

RELATED: Marco Rubio takes action to END the threat from Tim Walz's illegal alien pedophile pardon

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Ellison said that the decision was unanimous and made "after an exhaustive process, which included a statement of support for the pardon from the victim, a recommendation to grant the pardon from the Clemency Review Commission, and a large number of community support letters."

The pardon evidently wasn't worth the paper it was printed on.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced last week both that he had revoked Vang's legal status and that the pedophile had been removed from the United States on Friday.

"This foreign criminal will never pose a threat to any American ever again," said Rubio.

Walz is evidently cut up about the child rapist's successful deportation.

"I guess the question I would ask is, did that make us any safer?" Walz said with regard to the child rapist's ouster. "Did that make the children that are left behind any more stable?"

"Did it improve the idea that we can't all be judged by our worst day?" continued the governor, who also acknowledged that Vang committed "horrific crimes."

This commentary by the self-identified "knucklehead" has prompted more disgust.

The Department of Homeland Security responded to Walz's remarks this week, stating, "For Tou Lue Vang this wasn’t just one 'worst day' — it was YEARS of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl starting when she was 10. Just disgraceful."

"Tim Walz asked, 'How does this make us safer?' in response to Secretary Rubio stepping in to remove an illegal alien convicted of raping a 10-year-old girl," wrote Republican Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer. "Well, Tim, typically, communities are safer when convicted child predators aren’t just roaming the streets."

"I am very willing to judge this guy — and Tim Walz — by his worst day," tweeted Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R).

The White House's official rapid response account on X noted that "Walz is one seriously sick, depraved individual."

"Good grief," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (D) said of Walz's remarks. "Also, child molesters are among the classes of criminals most likely to re-offend, so it’s not just one day but probably a pattern of malicious conduct that creates a number of victims. Why would you not want an illegal alien that fits this profile to be deported?"

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