News outlets boycotting pool report might have violated US law, Justice Department says

The ongoing feud between the mainstream media and the Trump administration has opened up another field of battle after the Justice Department confirmed a criminal investigation.

Five news outlets rebelled against the White House after President Donald Trump banned three outlets for what he said was fake news reporting.

'Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act.'

ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and Fox News said in a joint statement in September that they would not resume their pool reporting duties to cover the president.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice said five news outlets were under investigation after they boycotted the White House pool report.

"Members of the television press pool have boycotted covering White House events. Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act," the spokesperson said. "The Antitrust Division is simply investigating to determine whether these news organizations have violated the antitrust laws."

Trump attorneys argued previously in a filing that the three outlets had failed to meet basic "standards of professionalism and decorum expected of those given access to the White House Complex."

The president elaborated on the ban in comments to reporters.

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"I don't want them in my office. I don't want them here," Trump said.

"The ban is because they are fake news, they cannot write the truth," he added. "If they had credibility, I wouldn't be sitting here right now."

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