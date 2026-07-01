Trump honors 'sorely missed' Village People singer after death announcement: 'They loved the action'

President Donald Trump spoke candidly about his rallies that used the hit "Y.M.C.A." song after the death of one of the Village People.

Trump said the song became a big hit once again after he started using it, which began during his 2020 presidential campaign.

'There's nothing gay about that.'

Campaign stops and anti-lockdown protests that featured the "Y.M.C.A." song — as the president did his signature dance — made the Village People's hit synonymous with Trump rallies.

On Tuesday morning, just one day before his 75th birthday, Village People co-founder and Texas native Victor Willis passed away.

"It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband, VICTOR WILLIS," wife Karen Huff-Willis wrote on Facebook, per CBS News.

Willis' wife described his death as the result of "a short, but aggressive illness" and requested privacy.

Trump was quick to offer his condolences early in the morning on Wednesday, taking to Truth Social to post kind words about the disco singer.

"He was a great and happy guy who loved that I used his groups song, YMCA, at my Rallies," Trump wrote. "It became a 'monster' hit, again, 30 years after its original launch. Many singers and groups wanted to get on board at the Rallies after all of the Rally Attendance Records were set - The crowds were, and are, enormous - But Victor and the group was there for us right from the beginning!"

RELATED: How an NYC socialite's riches preserve America's beautiful, bustling past

Gari Garaialde/Redferns

Willis described in late 2024 how financially beneficial the re-emergence of the song had been, saying on his social media page that the boost from Trump had "been great."

"Y.M.C.A. is estimated to gross several million dollars since the President Elect's continued use of the song. Therefore, I'm glad I allowed the President Elect's continued use of Y.M.C.A. And I thank him for choosing to use my song," Willis wrote.

Trump continued on Wednesday, saying of the Village People, "They loved the action, and we loved them and their great and uplifting song."

The president concluded, "We will think of Victor every time YMCA is played, like today, and all throughout this July Fourth Birthday week. My condolences to his wonderful family and group, Victor Willis will be sorely missed."

RELATED: 'They're animals': Trump UNLOADS on 'godless Communists' taking over the Democratic Party

While it has been widely assumed "Y.M.C.A." is about gay men and has been colloquially referred to as the gay national anthem, Willis denied this and said the song was simply about hanging out with friends.

Particularly, Willis stated the line "You can hang out with all the boys" was "simply 1970s black slang for black guys hanging out together for sports, gambling or whatever. There's nothing gay about that."

Three Village People albums went platinum in the U.S.: "Macho Man," "Cruisin'," and "Go West."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!