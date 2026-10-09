Nick Freitas debunks the ‘you can’t be pro-life and pro-death-penalty’ argument

The failed execution of convicted murderer Christa Pike has reignited a long-standing debate over capital punishment, but BlazeTV host Nick Freitas believes the Christian case for the death penalty is often misunderstood.

“From a Christian perspective — we look at things, and I’ve even said before, whenever somebody says the death penalty is inhumane,” Freitas says, “I’m like, OK, well, I’ll let the author of Leviticus know, right?”

Freitas notes that “Leviticus is a book in the Bible which actually lays out the various crimes for which the death penalty is acceptable, or, in even some cases, you could argue, mandated.”

“So I’ve always found it a little bit disingenuous for someone to say that the death penalty is, in and of itself, inhumane,” he says.

In this particular case, Freitas says, “She lured her 19-year-old classmate to a park, tortured her, carved a pentagram into her chest, and then kept a piece of her skull as a souvenir.”

“We’re talking about somebody who, again, committed an act of premeditated murder, and not just murder but torture,” he explains.

“She also tried to strangle another inmate to death. So this idea that simply because someone is in prison, they no longer have the capacity to commit other crimes is, again, something that we need to take into question,” he adds.

And the idea that one cannot be pro-life and pro-death-penalty, Freitas says, is “an absolutely 100% absurd argument.”

“To be pro-life is to say that a baby in the womb is innocent. It is innocent human life. And the way we know it's human life is because at the moment of conception, it actually has all the necessary characteristics to be distinguished from a living entity and a non-living entity,” he explains.

“And more specifically from a living human entity versus some other kind of living entity,” he says.

“Now, we make distinctions between human life guilty of a crime and human life which is not guilty of a crime,” he continues. “We don’t put everybody in prison, for obvious reasons. So how do we make that distinction between guilt and innocent?”

“Well, there’s the objective reality, which is to say that if someone has committed a crime, they are guilty … but in the case of a baby in the womb, they simply do not have the capacity to be guilty of a crime,” he adds.

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+ , YouTube , and major podcast platforms.